Owatonna junior Jayna Martin goes through one of he dive attempts during the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays over the weekend. She finished in third place during the individual diving event. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Mankato over the weekend to compete in the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays hosted by the Mankato East Cougars. The Huskies finished in fifth place with 134 team points.
The Owatonna divers competed first in the 1-meter diving relay and combined for a final score of 497.05, which put them in second place with the Austin divers leading in first with 541.50 points.
In the individual diving event, junior Jayna Martin led Owatonna with her third-place finish at a final score of 176.95. Freshman Mya Dutton finished in eighth place at 167.55 and sophomore Elice Tolman finished in ninth place at 152.55.
Laken Meier, Vanessa Gonzalez and Christina Bell recorded one of Owatonna’s top finishes of the day by placing second in the 50-100-100 fly relay with a final time of two minutes, 53.26 seconds.
Meier and Gonzalez paired up with Anna Youngquist and Kalleigh Malecha for a fourth place finish in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:10.98.
The 200 medley relay team of Malecha, Bell, Beverly Deranek and Britta Henderson and the 3x200 free relay team of Lainey Steckelberg, Eickhoff and Lauren Busho both place fourth in their respective events as well. Malecha, Bell, Deranek and Henderson finished with a final time of 2:10.40 and Steckelberg, Eickhoff and Busho finished with a time of 7:26.55.
Bell, Deranek and Malecha teamed up for a fifth place finish at 3:45.32 in the 3x100 medley relay, Meier, Henderson, Gonzalez and Youngquist placed fifth in the 200 free relay at 1:51.92 and the 850 relay crescendo team of Henderson, Youngquist, Steckelberg and Eickhoff finished fifth at 10:32.31.
Deranek competed alongside Afton Torabpour and Shelby Born in the 3x100 back relay and finished in sixth place behind their time of 3:50.49.
Owatonna returns to meets on Thursday, as it travels up to Northfield for a Big 9 Conference meet against the Gators swim and dive team.