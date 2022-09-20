9.19 Jayna Martin

Owatonna junior Jayna Martin goes through one of he dive attempts during the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays over the weekend. She finished in third place during the individual diving event. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls swim and dive team traveled to Mankato over the weekend to compete in the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays hosted by the Mankato East Cougars. The Huskies finished in fifth place with 134 team points.

