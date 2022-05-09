The Owatonna baseball team capped off a busy week with a tournament in St. Cloud, where they faced the St. Cloud Crush on Friday and faced Maple Grove and Little Falls on Saturday. The Huskies walked away with a 2-1 record after beating St. Cloud and Little Falls and falling to Maple Grove.
Owatonna 9, St. Cloud 8
The Huskies spent their Friday facing off against the St. Cloud Crush and recorded the win after a few late rally attempts
Owatonna opened up the scoring with one run in the top of the second, which was followed by three runs in the bottom of the inning from St. Cloud. The Huskies added one in the third and two in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
They increased it to 5-3 in the top of the sixth, but the Crush poured in five runs to go up 9-5 with one inning remaining. Owatonna rallied back and scored four runs in the top of the seventh with senior second baseman Nick Williams driving in the go-ahead, game-winning run.
Williams led Owatonna with three hits and three RBIs, sophomore Mitch Seykora recorded one hit and one RBI and Ayden Walter, Taylor Bogen and Owen Beyer all had one RBI each. Seykora, Walter and Grant Achterkirch all drew two walks each and Bogen, Caleb Vereide and Jack Helget drew one walk each.
The Huskies saw Bogen and Seykora share the mound as Bogen tossed 5.2 innings, struck five batters out and surrendered six hits, five walks and eight total runs. Seykora came in and pitched 1.1 innings, struck out two batters, allowed only one walk, no hits and no runs.
Maple Grove 12, Owatonna 2
Owatonna started off Saturday afternoon on the wrong foot after the Maple Grove Crimson jumped out to a large lead right away.
The Crimson posted four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added onto their lead on the bottom of the third with seven runs to take a 11-0 lead over the Huskies. Owatonna responded with one run in the top of the fourth and fifth inning each to cut it to 11-2, but Maple Grove scored once more in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Hits were tough for Owatonna to come by with no recorded hits through the five innings. Bogen and Briley Highfield both drew two walks and Chris Homuth and Drew Kretlow recorded one walk each. Williams had two stolen bases and scored one run while Homuth scored the other run.
Vereide, Reinardy, Beyer and Eli Knutson all shared time on the mound and combined for two strikeouts, eight walks, 11 hits and 12 total runs across the five innings.
Owatonna 3, Little Falls 1
The Huskies bounced back into the win column following the loss to Maple Grove with a two-run win over the Little Falls Flyers.
All three of Owatonna’s runs came in the bottom of the second inning thanks to an RBI-hit from Beyer and a two-RBI hit from Walter. The Flyers managed to score one run in the top of the fourth, but the game ended with an early, four-inning victory for Owatonna.
Vereide recorded the only other hit for the Huskies. Williams and Highfield both drew walks.
Senior pitcher Addison Andrix pitched 3.2 innings and posted three strikeouts while allowing two hits, one run and no walks.
Owatonna goes back out on the road Tuesday to face Rochester John Marshall and on Thursday for a doubleheader against Northfield.