...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Owatonna baseball traveled to Cottage Grove Monday for a road matchup against the Wolfpack of Park High School. The Huskies scored some late runs to help them earn a 3-2 victory over Park.
The Wolfpack took the early lead after scoring a run in the bottom of the first before junior Mitch Seykora tied things up in the top of the third with an RBI single. Park regained the one-run lead in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, senior shortstop Ayden Walter recorded a triple that drove in senior Collin Vick to tie things up at 2-2. In the top of the sixth, junior Michael Reinardy gave Owatonna the lead by driving in Nathan Theis to go up 3-2 heading towards the seventh inning.
Outside of two runs early in the game, the Wolfpack had a tough time hitting against Seykora on the mound. He pitched 6.2 total innings and struck out nine total batters, while only allowing four hits, four walks and the two runs. Reinardy came in for the final out and recorded a strikeout.
Offensively, the Huskies recorded seven total hits with Walter leading the way with his team-high two hits, which included his fifth-inning RBI triple. Seykora, Reinardy, Vick, Drew Kretlow and Tayte Berg all recorded one hit. Seykora, Walter and Reinardy all recorded one RBI each. Vick drew a team-high two walks.