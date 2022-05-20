The Owatonna Huskies hit the road to Bloomington on Thursday to face off against the hosting Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The Huskies recorded a 7-4 over the Jaguars with section play rapidly approaching.
Jefferson opened with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but a three-run second inning put the Huskies ahead and they never looked back.
The Jaguars cut the lead down to 3-2 in the bottom of the third before Owatonna scored two more in the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Jefferson cut it within one run once again in the fifth, but a pair of one-run innings in the sixth and seventh for the Huskies iced the road victory.
Kendra Bogen led Owatonna with two hits for a double and a team-leading three RBIs while scoring one run. Samantha Bogen, Zoie Roush and Mehsa Krause all recorded two hits each with Samantha Bogen earning an RBI.
Katelyn Bentz and Parris Hovden both had one hit and one RBI while Paiton Glynn and Averie Roush had one hit each.
In the circle, Kennedy Hodgman pitched all seven innings, struck out six batters and surrendered eight hits, four runs and one walk.
After they close out their season against Mankato West, the Huskies will await to hear Section 1AAAA seeding that’ll be voted on Saturday and announced on Sunday. Section play will begin Tuesday.