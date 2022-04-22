After dominating in nearly every game to open their season, the Owatonna Huskies found themselves in their tightest contest of the season Thursday night in Red Wing. Three pitchers combined for 36 total strikeouts, as the Huskies outlasted the hosting Red Wing Wingers 4-3 in 13 innings.
Red Wing struck first in the bottom of the third inning with two runs that Owatonna would eventually respond to with one run scored in the top of the fifth inning.
In the top of the seventh inning, junior shortstop Katelyn Bentz drove in two runners to give the Huskies their first lead of the game. The lead wouldn’t end up staying for long as the Wingers scored one in the bottom of the seventh to tie it.
From there, the heated pitching battle ensued.
Owatonna turned to senior Parris Hovden for four innings and sophomore Kennedy Hodgman for nine innings. In the 13 combined innings, the pair recorded 17 strikeouts with seven coming from Hovden and 10 from Hodgman, while allowing eight walks, seven hits and three total runs.
The main problem for Owatonna was the only other pitcher to touch the mound in Red Wing’s Amira Rumstad, who tossed all 13 innings for the Wingers and threw for an outstanding 19 strikeouts while giving up 10 hits and six walks.
“Offensively it was not our best night,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We really struggled hitting today and a lot of that is credit to how will Rumstad was pitching. But we were still able to find a way to get enough runs on the board to get the win tonight. Our defense came up big again tonight as it has been all season.”
Owatonna knocked in a run at the top of the 13th inning and were able to hold the hosting Wingers scoreless for its sixth win of the season.
Bentz led all Owatonna batters with her two-RBI double in the seventh and finished the game with game-leading three RBIs, while also drawing two of Rumstad’s six walks.
Hovden and sophomore first baseman Samantha Bogen chipped in three hits each, with Hovden recording the only other RBI. Sophomore second baseman Izzy Radel added two hits and sophomore outfielder Mehsa Krause added one hit.
The Huskies now sit at 6-0 overall with a 5-0 record in Big 9 Conference play and will get a break from conference teams as they set their sights on the Ranger Classic on Saturday, where they’ll face St. Francis, Elk River and Brainerd.