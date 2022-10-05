When the Owatonna Huskies took to the court at Owatonna High School Tuesday night, they weren’t even a full 24 hours removed from battling back and forcing a fifth set in their loss to Byron Monday.
But the fifth set loss against Byron didn’t deter the Huskies, as they endured another five-set match, but this time came out on top with a 3-2 victory over the Faribault Falcons.
After trailing by as much as four points to open the first set, Owatonna went on a 10-1 run to take a 13-8 lead and force the Falcons to take the first timeout of the game. Little by little, the Huskies clung to their lead and were up 19-14, before the Falcons rallied back to tie the set at 21-21, 22-22 and at 23-23. Faribault completed the rally by winning the opening set 25-23.
Owatonna got off to a hot start to open the second set and quickly went up 6-0 before the Falcons got on the board with a kill. However, the Huskies powered through most of the Falcons’ attempts to even out the set.
Eventually tied at 20-20, senior setter Isabella Barrie set up senior outside hitter Lauren Bangs with a big kill to give the Huskies an edge late in the set. The Falcons tied it back up at 22-22, but a serve out of bounds pushed Owatonna back ahead 23-22.
Junior middle Samantha Bogen gave the Huskies a 24-22 lead after a long point and paired up with Bangs on a block attempt that sealed a 25-22 Owatonna win to tie the series going into the third set.
Despite the Huskies getting off with an early lead, Faribault fought back and were in lockstep with Owatonna throughout the third set.
While tied at 19, the Huskies benefited from a pair of mistakes from the Falcons after a block went out of play and the ball got caught on the net during a long rally, putting Owatonna up 21-19. Senior setter Miana Risser recorded an ace serve that put them up 22-19 and forced a Faribault timeout.
Faribault had a difficult time stopping Bangs, who helped record three straight points to secure a third set win for Owatonna.
The Huskies ended up dropping the fourth set 25-19 to the Falcons and geared up to play their second fifth set in back-to-back days.
Owatonna went back-and-forth with Faribault, but forced the Falcons into a timeout after a hit went out of play to give the Huskies an 11-9 lead. Barrie upped the lead to 12-9 on a serve but put the ball too long on the following serve to keep it a two-point match at 12-10.
Barrie rebounded by setting junior outside hitter Mehsa Krause with a big kill to go up 13-10 before a Bangs kill put them one point away from victory going into another timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Falcons attempted to set up their offense off a Krause serve, but the swing following the set went right into the net where senior middle blocker Brooke Miles was in primed to contest the swing had the ball gone higher.
The win over the Falcons puts Owatonna at 9-11 overall with a 5-3 conference record heading into its final three matches of the season. The Huskies go on the road at Rochester John Marshall Thursday, before back-to-back home games against Mankato West and Red Wing close the regular season.