Between making the most from five total hits and coming up with some well-timed plays in the field, the Owatonna baseball team got its 2023 season started off on the right foot, defeating the Austin Packers 5-1 on Tuesday.
While the Huskies have some new faces on the varsity roster, they saw plenty of returners, who provided some well-timed hits, while the pitching and defense held the Packers to just one run over seven innings.
Senior Chris Homuth and junior Michael Reinardy shared some time on the mound with Homuth being the one to start the game on the bump.
“It feels good,” Reinardy said after starting the season with a win. “We’ve put in a lot of work at practice, I definitely think we deserved this as a team.”
Homuth helped pitch the Huskies out of a few early jams after closing out the first inning with a strikeout and leaving runners stranded on first and second. With two outs and bases loaded in the second inning, he forced the Packers to ground out to senior shortstop Ayden Walter.
Before Reinardy could take over on the mound and in the batting lineup, Homuth helped deliver offensively and swing early momentum into the Huskies’ favor.
Senior center fielder Briley Highfield led off in the bottom of the second with a double to the left-center gap. Homuth followed shortly with another hit to left-center and turned it into an RBI triple after the Austin center fielder missed a diving catch attempt.
Senior catcher Drew Kretlow didn’t let junior outfielder and pinch runner Caleb Dibble stay on third base for too long and immediately followed Homuth’s triple with an RBI single to left field to give Owatonna an early 2-0 lead.
Reinardy took over for Homuth starting in the third inning and picked up a quick ground out to first and his first strikeout on the mound. Austin managed to get one run to score on a two-out, RBI single, but the Huskies ended up getting out of the inning when Walter threw the runner trying to get an extra base out at second from shallow left field.
But once Walter, junior third baseman Mitch Seykora and Highfield all drew walks in the bottom of the third, Reinardy found a chance to make up the run and some. He delivered a two-out single up the middle, scored Walter and Seykora and gave the Huskies a 4-1 lead.
“I felt really good,” Reinardy said on the at-bat. “I was going in there a little nervous, he gave me the 2-0 count and I was like, “I’m just swinging man, I need to pump in some runs.’”
From there on out, Reinardy didn’t give the Austin bats much to work with. He worked through four batters in the fourth, recorded two strikeouts in the fifth, picked off the leadoff runner and battled back from a 3-0 count to force a ground out to second in the sixth.
A pair of ground outs to junior Nathan Theis at second and Walter at short and an infield pop fly that Reinardy caught helped them close things out defensively in the top of the seventh inning.
Offensively, the Huskies recorded their fifth run in the bottom of the fifth inning with senior first baseman Teagun Ahrens on third and Seykora on second. Varsity newcomer and sophomore left fielder Tayte Berg hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Ahrens from third.
During the top of the inning, Berg made strong defensive play to help Owatonna keep its then-three run lead by throwing an Austin runner out at home following a single to left field.
Reinardy’s two RBIs led the Huskies offensively, while Homuth, Kretlow and Berg recorded one RBI each. Homuth recorded three strikeouts in two innings on the bump and Reinardy recorded three strikeouts in five innings in relief.
“It was important to get out of those first two innings without giving up the lead and Chris has some good stuff, he battled and he was able to get out of those innings,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “We got the lead and were able to build on it with some clutch hitting. Definitely a great defensive night.”
The Huskies (1-0) are looking to make it two wins in a row to open the season when they return to Dartts Park at 5 p.m. Thursday to host the Rochester John Marshall Rockets (1-0).