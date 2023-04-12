Between making the most from five total hits and coming up with some well-timed plays in the field, the Owatonna baseball team got its 2023 season started off on the right foot, defeating the Austin Packers 5-1 on Tuesday.

(OHS Baseball) Briley Highfield

Senior center fielder Briley Highfield celebrates after hitting a leadoff double during the second inning. Highfield ended up scoring the first run in Owatonna's 5-1 victory over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Baseball) Chris Homuth

Senior pitcher Chris Homuth slides into third base with an RBI triple during the second inning of Owatonna's 5-1 win over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Baseball) Michael Reinardy

Junior pitcher Michael Reinardy throws a pitch during Owatonna's 5-1 win over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Baseball) Nathan Theis

Junior second baseman Nathan Theis tosses the ball to first base for an out Owatonna's 5-1 win over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Baseball) Teagun Ahrens

Senior first baseman Teagun Ahrens flips the ball to pitcher Michael Reinardy for an out at first base during Owatonna's 5-1 win over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments