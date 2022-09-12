The Owatonna boys soccer team has gotten off to a hot start following a seemingly outlier loss in the season-opener against Farmington. Since then, the Huskies have defeated Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Albert Lea, Rochester Century and Austin, outscoring those opponents 21-4.
But the Huskies wanted to test themselves on Saturday when they hosted the St. Paul Central Minutemen in an eventual 3-0 loss. They knew how they were shaping up against fellow Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA foes, but the Minutemen gave better insight on how they matched up against other top teams in the state.
“I told the guys, ‘we’re 5-1, but what kind of 5-1 team are we?’” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “We wanted to see. For the first 60 minutes, we were with them and in the first half, we had them on their heels; the ball was in their end. Even their coach said that they play East Ridge, Woodbury, Eastview, some of the top teams in the state and that the first 60 minutes against us was the toughest they’ve had all year.”
St. Paul Central was recently ranked inside the Boys Class AAA top 10, checking in at No. 9 in the Week 1 standings, and it has routinely played against some of the teams that consistently sit at the top of those rankings.
While the final score might be deceiving, the Huskies battled hard into a scoreless tie at halftime and well into the second half.
The difference maker was that St. Paul Central was able to score off a set piece to break the scoreless tie, then scored off a head less than a minute later to take a 2-0 lead with around 24 minutes left to play. The Minutemen scored for a third time with just over three minutes left on the clock.
Owatonna had a couple of prime chances to put the ball in the net on limited opportunities against a tough Central back line.
Senior striker Benjamin Bangs had a few chances while trying to split Minutemen defenders, but either had Central’s goalkeeper cover the ball or had the shot go high or wide. Junior midfielder Garrett Karsten had a long shot roll off the hands of Central’s keeper, but rolled just left of the goal.
The win streak may have been snapped with three goals being conceded, but the Huskies aren’t concerned with the loss in a measuring stick type game. Plenty of positives were pulled and now the focus is building off those positives to make a further run in the conference, section and in Class AAA.
“There’s a fine line between being good and being great,” Waypa said. “We’re on the cusp of being great, but we still learned that we’re still a really good team and we got to learn from this.”
Owatonna will be back in action on Tuesday when the Huskies travel up to Northfield to take on the Northfield Raiders.