The Owatonna boys soccer team was coming off a hard-fought season opener on the road in Farmington, where the Huskies ultimately fell 1-0 thanks to an 87th-minute goal. But they were looking for a shot of redemption, and it came in the form of a 4-1 victory Saturday over section foe Lakeville North.
“We challenged the team [Friday] and said, ‘Hey, the competition is going to be better today, but we have to be better,’” said Owatonna boys head coach Bob Waypa. “Those guys rose to the occasion, and it’s the little things we’ve been preaching that lead to bigger and better things.”
The Huskies carried over their defensive effort from the Farmington game, with their defenders getting in front of shots, breaking up passes around the box and avoiding fouls that gave the Panthers any shot of a free kick.
Offensively, Owatonna began capitalizing on several chances that aided it to a pair of two-goals halves, which was spearheaded by a two-goal performance from senior striker Benjamin Bangs.
Bangs played an important role in the Huskies earning an early 1-0 lead to open the game. In the fifth minute, the ball was played up from close to midfield for Bangs. The ball split defenders can turned into a race between Bangs and Lakeville North’s goalkeeper.
North’s goalkeeper missed the initial touch on the ball, which opened an opportunity for Bangs to control the ball and score into an open net, but while tracking the ball down, North’s goalkeeper elected to bodycheck Bangs before getting the ball.
A yellow card was given to North’s keeper and the Huskies were rewarded with a penalty kick. Senior midfielder Ty Svenby took the penalty kick, faked the keeper out and rolled the ball in on the right side for Owatonna’s first goal scored of the season.
Bangs got his opportunity for a goal later on in the first half off a counter attack. A perfectly placed ball allowed him to split the defenders on either side of him and with the size and speed on Bangs’ play, he powered his way through and blasted one past the keeper to give Owatonna a 2-0 lead before halftime.
“We talked to Benny afterwards and he wasn’t satisfied, he left three or four (goals) out there,” Waypa said, “He’s such a nightmare and a mismatch. We heard [North’s] coach say, ‘if he’s free, just take him down early and give the foul,’ because they have a really good defense and [Bangs] went through them like they were young and inexperienced. But he’s just that good. He’s got to be one of the four or five top strikers in the state.”
The Huskies were quick to strike again to start the second half. After being awarded a corner kick nearly seven minutes into the half, Svenby placed the ball into the box and Braden Leonard got a head on it. The ball crossed the goal line before the Panthers cleared it out and Leonard was rewarded with his first goal of the season.
Bangs capped nearly midway through the half after splitting a pair of defenders on a free kick played up from midfield. A nice simple touch on the ball snuck it past North’s keeper and the Panthers were stuck watching the ball roll in.
Owatonna just missed out on a shutout after the Panthers were able to capitalize on a perfectly placed free kick to cut the lead down to three goals just a few minutes later.
But for Waypa and the Huskies, they know that there was still potential for an even better game. Maybe it’s a touch or two that goes a different way, maybe it’s a shot with a little less power that goes into the goal instead of going just high or maybe it’s holding off on giving North that free kick and goal to hold a shutout.
“We’re not going to get too low after Farmington and we’re not going to get too high after this game, we’re going to stay even keel because we have Lakeville South next,” Waypa said. “We face tough teams early because we want to see what we’re made of and what needs to be better.”
Only two games into the season, the Huskies are trending in the right direction following their three goal win over the same team that knocked them out in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals last season.
There’s no time for Owatonna to sit back and relax as the Huskies are set to host North’s in-town rival and section contender in the Lakeville South Cougars. The Huskies and the Cougars are set to clash at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.