Benny Bangs (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna senior striker Benjamin Bangs (20) fights off two Lakeville North defenders before scoring his first of two goals against the Panthers during the Huskies' 4-1 win on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys soccer team was coming off a hard-fought season opener on the road in Farmington, where the Huskies ultimately fell 1-0 thanks to an 87th-minute goal. But they were looking for a shot of redemption, and it came in the form of a 4-1 victory Saturday over section foe Lakeville North.

Ty Svenby (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna senior midfielder Ty Svenby (6) takes the penalty kick that scored Owatonna's first goal during the Huskies' 4-1 win on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Nils Gantert (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert clears the ball away from Owatonna's goal during the Huskies' 4-1 win on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

