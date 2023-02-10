Owatonna boys hockey went on the road to face the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in a Big 9 Conference matchup Thursday, and thanks to some third period goals, the Huskies came away with a 2-1 victory.
Despite having to kill off a five-minute major in the first period, Owatonna managed to keep the Cougars off the scoreboard, but couldn’t add any goals and went into the first intermission in a scoreless tie.
Mankato East broke the scoreless tie late into the second period with an even-strength goal coming with around two minutes remaining to go up 1-0 going into the third period.
Just over five minutes into the third period, sophomore forward Andy Mitchell tied things up by scoring his 13th goal of the season. Nearly two minutes later, senior forward Benjamin Bangs scored the game-winner off an assist from Seth Johnson.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten started in net for the Huskies and recorded 16 saves on 17 shots during his 51 minutes on the ice for a .941 save percentage. Sletten and the Huskies also held East scoreless on four total power play chances.
The win over the Cougars now puts Owatonna into a fourth-place tie with Albert Lea at 21 points each, while the Cougars drop to sixth place with 20 points, in the Big 9 boys hockey standings.
Owatonna (9-10-2) goes on the road to face Tartan on Saturday, before closing out the season with road games against Winona and Rochester John Marshall and a season finale home game against Austin.