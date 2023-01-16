The Owatonna boys hockey team made a brief pause in conference play Friday to host the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles in a non-conference matchup. The Huskies notched win No. 5 on the season with their 3-1 victory over the Eagles.
Junior defenseman Jack Strom got things going for Owatonna with under eight minutes left in the first period.
The Huskies got a power play opportunity midway through the period and while they generated some chances in the offensive zone, it was just after the penalty was killed that Strom took a long shot that snuck over the shoulder of Bloomington’s goaltender.
Strom also helped start the breakout leading to Owatonna’s second goal of the game coming nearly nine and a half minutes remaining in the second period.
After carrying the puck into a zone with junior forward Joseph Webster and sophomore forward Andy Mitchell alongside him, Strom’s pass was tipped, but the puck found the stick of Webster. He dropped a pass back in front of the net for Mitchell, who buried it to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead.
The 2-0 lead quickly became a 3-0 lead after junior forward Brody Goodnature played the puck past a Bloomington defenseman after the puck bounced off the glass. He controlled the puck for a 2-on-1 rush with sophomore forward Zach Knott and ended up burying his shot past the goaltender.
Sophomore goaltender Garrett Stelter started in net for the Huskies and was on track for a shutout over the Eagles through 12 shots, but Bloomington capitalized on a point-blank rebound and netted its 13th shot to cut the lead down to 3-1 with just under nine minutes remaining in the third period.
The Huskies (5-7-0) look to even out their record on the road when they travel to face Rochester John Marshall (6-8-1) on Thursday and against Hastings (7-4-1) on Saturday.