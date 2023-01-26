The Owatonna girls hockey team extended its winning streak to five games on the road in Red Wing Tuesday, posting its third highest goal tally of the season. The Huskies netted 12 goals in their 12-1 win over the Wingers to improve to 13-6 overall.
Izzy Radel opened up the scoring for Owatonna with an even-strength goal just two minutes and 35 seconds into the game with assists to Abby Vetsch and Samantha Bogen. Molly Achterkirch was quick to make it 2-0 just a minute later on an unassisted goal, which was promptly followed a few minutes later by a power play goal from Averi Vetsch off assists from Kendra Bogen and Sarah Snitker.
The Huskies closed out the first period with a 6-0 lead following a trio of goals coming nearly within a minute of each other after Anna Mollenhauer scored off of Macy Stanton and Kaelyn-Frear-Boerner, Abby Vetsch scored off of Mady Simon and Radel and Stanton scored off of Mollenhauer and Alia Kubicek.
Samantha Bogen got the second period started with her first of three goals of the night just 26 seconds in while on the power play. Radel scored her second goal with assists to Abby Vetsch and Paige Thompson with just under five minutes remaining and Bogen soon followed with her second goal while being assisted by Kendra Bogen.
Leading 9-0 late in the second period, Red Wing managed to net its first and only goal with nearly one minute remaining.
Owatonna quickly got the goal back with Ava Stanchina scoring off Ezra Oien 31 seconds into the third period. Oien followed with a goal of her own just a few minutes later off Stanchina and Kubicek.
With nearly three minutes left in the game, Samantha Bogen completed her hat trick with Owatonna's 12th goal of the night off an assist from Averi Vetsch.
The Huskies scoring depth was showcased in full force as their 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 total points was recorded by 15 different Owatonna skaters. Radel (two goals, two assists) and Samantha Bogen (three goal, one assist) led the team in points with four each.
Oien and Abby Vetsch both recorded one goal and two assists for three points each. Stanton, Mollenhauer, Stanchina and Averi Vetsch all recorded one goal and one assist, along with two assists for Kubicek and Kendra Bogen, for two points each. Achterkirch (goal), Simon (assist), Frear-Boerner (assist) and Thompson (assist) all recorded one point.
Sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer got the start in net for Owatonna and recorded 10 saves on 11 shots faced for a .909 save percentage.
The Huskies ended up outshooting the Wingers 49-11 through three periods (23-5, 14-5, 12-1) and didn't allow Red Wing a single power play chance with no Owatonna penalties.
Owatonna has five games remaining in its season with the next three being home games. The Huskies host Mankato West on Thursday, Hastings at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Lakeville South at 7 p.m. on Monday. Their final two games will be at Rochester Mayo and Northfield.