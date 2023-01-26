Owatonna girls hockey

The Owatonna girls hockey team scored 12 goals to win their fifth straight game while on the road against Red Wing. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls hockey team extended its winning streak to five games on the road in Red Wing Tuesday, posting its third highest goal tally of the season. The Huskies netted 12 goals in their 12-1 win over the Wingers to improve to 13-6 overall.


