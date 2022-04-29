The Owatonna girls’ softball team has had two polar opposite halves through their first 11 games of the 2022 season. They went from a six game winning streak, which included four shutouts with 10 or more runs, to now losing their fifth straight game Thursday with a 14-5 loss to Mankato West.
A large part of the recent losing skid can be attributed to the spike in competition that the Huskies have begun to see ever since taking part in the Forest Lake Tournament with losses to St. Francis, Elk River and Brainerd.
Now they’ve dropped back-to-back conference games against Winona and the current conference standings leader in the undefeated Scarlets.
“We just got to get some confidence back,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We had a lot of confidence back when we were playing that first part of the schedule, but not against as strong of competition that we’ve seen lately. We’ve got knocked down a little bit, but we’ve got to remember we’re a good team. We don’t want to scare these teams, we want to beat these teams — and we can.”
Once the Huskies were finally able to get back into their home territory and battle through a slow start, they were hanging tough with Mankato West.
Senior Parris Hovden started in the circle for Owatonna, but it was a day where the Scarlets were seeing her pitches well and led to a two-run first inning and a five-run fifth inning to give West an early 7-0 lead through two.
The Scarlets added one more run in the third, but the Huskies offense got rolling and brought them back into the game with a five-run inning of their own, which was highlighted by junior catcher Paiton Glynn hitting her first home run of the season.
Owatonna brought it within three runs and with sophomore pitcher Kennedy Hodgman in the circle, the Scarlets were contained thanks to a pair of scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth. The only issue was the Huskies couldn’t replicate their same success at the plate during this stretch.
“It wasn’t like [Hovden] was pitching bad, they were just hitting her very well, so we decided to give them a different look,” Moran said. “We switched it up and [Hodgman] was ready to come in. The way she works batters is little different than Parris and kind of slowed them down a bit and allowed us to get back into it.”
The major difference maker came in the sixth inning, where a combination of errors by Owatonna and West starting to see Hodgman’s pitches way better turned into the Scarlets blowing the game open with six runs.
The Huskies needed a late rally, but the bats weren’t finding the ball nearly as well as they were during the third inning, leading to the Scarlets racking up three quick outs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh inning.
Hovden and sophomore first baseman Samantha Bogen led Owatonna in hitting with two hits each while Katelyn Bentz, Izzy Radel, Mehsa Krause and Glynn all recorded one hit each. Glynn hit the home run, and Radel and Hovden both doubled.
In the circle, Hovden and Hodgman combined to pitch seven innings and recorded two total strikeouts while surrendering 14 hits, 14 runs, six walks and one home run.
But with every cloud comes a silver lining, and for Owatonna it’s using the recent experience pitching and batting against some of the upper echelon teams to help fuel a resurgence, just in time as it enters the thick of its schedule.
Mankato West ranks as the top team in the conference and Winona rivals Owatonna near the top of the conference standings. With some of the middle-of-the-pack teams coming up in the near future, the Huskies are looking to tap back into the success they saw to start the season, and hope to transition that success against the top teams when it matters the most.
“You’ve got to play the best to beat the best, and that’s how we get better,” Moran said. “We don’t get better playing teams who aren’t going to challenge us. We want to be challenged and that’s a good thing. When you want to get better, you want to see the best, face that challenge and see how you do in it. Hopefully you rise up to it and if not, hopefully you learn from it.”