It’s been no secret to every other Big 9 Conference team that defending conference champ Owatonna has had to reload its roster.
The Huskies endured significant turnover, due to graduations from one of its greatest teams in school history in 2021-22.
So while the Huskies have a new look on the court and all along the bench, they’re continuing to grind while they work on consistency, so they can be competitive when postseason play arrives in a few months.
The two halves in their 73-61 loss to the Austin Packers showed just how different things can go for the Huskies.
A 12-point loss to the Packers isn’t necessarily what they wanted in their first game in front of a home crowd after back-to-back road games to open up the 2022-23 season. But if they continue to build off a strong second half performance, the win column could start filling up.
“Our focus is to be better in February/March than November/December, and it’s going to be some work,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. It’s one of those years where everyone knows we graduated heavy and got guys stepping in. We got a lot of stuff to figure out on both ends of the court, but I’ve been very happy with the guys and things that they’ve done.”
The first half against Austin was a struggle for Owatonna, who couldn’t connect on any of its 11 three-point attempts and shot just 9-of-34 (26.5%) from the field. Even with their identity of working hard and stingy defense, not being able to connect on their shots was more than enough to bury the Huskies into the hole.
Behind forward Bual Duop, Austin went into halftime leading by 16 points and shot 56 percent from the field and hitting two three-pointers.
But the second half is where the Huskies really learned what their potential could be and it all starts with seeing the shots go in.
While the Packers saw a similar second half shooting the ball and nearly matched their 36-point first half with a 37-point second half, the biggest change was on Owatonna’s end after the Huskies outscored them 41-37 with a spike in shooting.
For other teams, senior guards Blake Burmeister and Collin Vick seemed like the obvious choice to be the leading scorers as two of the main returners from the conference championship team from last winter. But the Huskies were able to see others help step up and contribute offensively.
One of the biggest helps comes at forward with senior Jason Klecker, who helped lead Owatonna against Austin with a double-double behind a career-high 21 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
“We need to find some offense, obviously we have Blake and Collin coming back, but who are some other guys,” Williams said. “Jason was one of the guys we talked about as another scoring option. It was great to see, we felt he had that capability and he did.”
The spark of offense extended out from Klecker, Burmeister (six points) and Vick (nine points). The Huskies saw production from guards Ayden Walter, who finished second on the team in scoring with 12 points, and Rielly Kleeberger (six points) and forwards Mikah Elstad (four points), Jacob Ginskey (two points) and Nils Gantert (one point).
What went from a 26.5% half shooting the ball without a single three-pointer turned into a 41-point outburst where Owatonna shot 40% from the field and connected on half of their three point attempts.
Once the Huskies start finding their footing offensively, the trademark turnovers and restlessness on the defensive side of things will help the win column fill up.
Owatonna has one more game to close out the month of December and it takes place on Thursday when the Huskies travel north to take on the Northfield Raiders in Northfield. The Huskies will return home after New Years to host Winona on Jan. 3.