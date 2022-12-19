(OHS Boys Basketball) Nils Gantert

Owatonna senior forward Nils Gantert (2) goes up for a shot against the Austin Packers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

It’s been no secret to every other Big 9 Conference team that defending conference champ Owatonna has had to reload its roster.


(OHS Boys Basketball) Blake Burmeister

Owatonna senior guard Blake Burmeister (10) attempts a three-pointer against Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Basketball) Jason Klecker

Owatonna senior forward Jason Klecker (22) guards Austin's leading scorer Bual Duop (24) during the Huskies' loss to the Packers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments