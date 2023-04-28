Owatonna’s Ellery Blacker (21), Jada Johannsen (12), Maddy McGinn (22) and Anni Moran (20) celebrate Johannsen’s first half goal against Northfield. All four Huskies would net at least one goal in the win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls lacrosse team returned home to OHS Stadium Thursday night to host Big 9 Conference foe Northfield. Despite some early first and second half goals from the Raiders, the Huskies ran away with things in a 15-3 win.
Northfield was the first to strike, and the Raiders did so just over four and a half minutes into the game, eighth-grade attacker Gwen Tapper found an opening to net the first goal of the night and give Northfield a brief 1-0 lead.
But the Huskies fired right back and looked to senior midfielder Anni Moran and junior attacker Maddy McGinn to get things going. Moran tied things up just two minutes later, before McGinn netted back-to-back goals to put the Huskies up 3-1.
Sophomore midfielder Jada Johannsen got into the scoring action and scored off a pass from Moran for her first goal of the night. Moran then responded with a trio of goals to help close out a four-goal half for her and put Owatonna up 7-1 at halftime.
But just like the first half, the Raiders were the first to strike.
Junior midfielder Tiana Foster helped move the ball up the field following a faceoff win for the Raiders. She found sophomore attacker Claire Homan near the Owatonna net, who then found Tapper open for an easy shot out front to cut the lead to 7-2 under a minute into the half..
Junior Becca Nielsen was the one that got the Huskies going again with back-to-back goals to put the Huskies up 9-2 just over four and a half minutes in.
Moran scored another trio of goals to bring her scoring total up to seven goals on the night with junior Halle Oldefendt scoring in between Moran goals. Sophomore attacker Ellery Blacker scored Owatonna’s 14th goal of the night before junior Savannah Wencl got on the field and closed things out for the Huskies with her first goal.
The Raiders managed to close things out with the final goal of the night, as Homan scored with around five minutes remaining.
Moran led all scorers with seven goals, McGinn and Nielsen scored two goals and Johannsen, Oldefendt, Blacker and Wencl all scored one goal for the Huskies. Northfield was led by two goals from Tapper and one goal and an assist from Homan.