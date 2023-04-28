The Owatonna girls lacrosse team returned home to OHS Stadium Thursday night to host Big 9 Conference foe Northfield. Despite some early first and second half goals from the Raiders, the Huskies ran away with things in a 15-3 win.

(OHS Girls LAX) Jada Johannsen

Owatonna’s Ellery Blacker (21), Jada Johannsen (12), Maddy McGinn (22) and Anni Moran (20) celebrate Johannsen’s first half goal against Northfield. All four Huskies would net at least one goal in the win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Girls LAX) Britta Henderson

Junior defender Britta Henderson (14) passes the ball up the field. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls LAX) Ellery Blacker

Sophomore attacker Ellery Blacker (21) scans the field. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

