They may have been down, but the Owatonna Huskies weren't out until the very end Monday night, as they attempted to mount a late fourth quarter comeback against conference rivals Northfield. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the comeback fell a few goals shy in a 12-9 home loss against the Raiders.
The biggest thorn in Owatonna's side on the night was Northfield senior attacker Blake Foster, who netted five of the Raiders’ 12 goals. Despite that, the Huskies were the ones to strike first.
After the Raiders thought they had scored the first goal of the game, Owatonna senior attacker Beckett Seykora fielded a missed pass right in front of Northfield’s net and scored on an open shot.
Northfield answered right back by rattling off three straight goals from juniors Cam Waters and Cooper Rand and the first of the night from Foster, which forced a timeout from the Huskies.
Right out of the timeout, Coda Richardson came up with the ball on the ensuing faceoff and it led to sophomore Noah Gillespie scoring and bringing it back to a one-goal game heading into the second quarter.
The Raiders built up their lead to open the second with another stretch of three unanswered goals to take a 6-2 lead. George Peterson scored the first and was followed on the scoreboard by Grant Selchow and Cam Mellgren.
Owatonna tried to claw its way back with junior Jack Strom drawing a pair of penalties to put the Raiders a man down. A 30 second hold turned into a Porter Kuchenbecker goal and a one-minute cross check turned into Strom’s first goal of the night.
But with under 30 seconds left in the half, Northfield stole the momentum back with Foster scoring his second of the game to give the Raiders another three-goal lead. That momentum led Foster to scoring the only three goals of the third quarter to make it four-straight goals for the senior and extending Northfield’s lead up to 10-4.
Mellgren and Peterson gave Northfield some extra insurance goals to start the fourth quarter before the Huskies made one last push to make a comeback.
Caleb Hullopeter scored two quick goals with the first coming with six minutes remaining and the second coming just 10 seconds later after the Huskies won the faceoff. Joe Webster found Seykora for Seykora’s second goal of the night before scoring his first of the night to cut Northfield’s lead down to 12-8 with nearly three and a half minutes remaining.
Strom kept the Huskies hopes alive with a goal with a mere 40 seconds remaining on the clock, but Northfield was able to keep Owatonna away from the net to secure the road victory.
Foster’s five goals for Northfield led all goal scores, while Mellgren and Peterson both recorded two goals each for the Raiders. Seykora, Strom and Hullopeter led the Huskies with two goals each, along with three assists and a team-high five points from Seykora and two assists and four points from Strom.