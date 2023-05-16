They may have been down, but the Owatonna Huskies weren't out until the very end Monday night, as they attempted to mount a late fourth quarter comeback against conference rivals Northfield. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the comeback fell a few goals shy in a 12-9 home loss against the Raiders.

(OHS Boys LAX) Ethan Fitch

Junior defender Ethan Fitch (26) moves the ball up the field during Owatonna's home loss to Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Boys LAX) Jayden Jirele

Freshman goalie Jayden Jirele (32) comes up with a save during Owatonna's home loss to Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

