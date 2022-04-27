It’s safe to say that the first inning during the Owatonna Huskies’ Tuesday night match up against the Winona Winhawks didn’t go quite as planned and played a big role in their eventual 11-8 loss.
Junior pitcher Chris Homuth took to the mound to open the game, but it was clear that the Winhawks were just able to see the ball a little too well from the start. By the time Owatonna was able to get the three outs, the Winhawks already held a 7-0 lead over it.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Huskies needed to rally and get back into it, but the process was a little more slower and steadier.
Owatonna made a second change on the mound and replaced Teagun Ahrens, who came in briefly for Homuth, with senior Caleb Vereide in hopes of slowing down Winona offensively.
The Huskies began shutting the Winhawks out inning after inning, and by the time the bottom of the third inning came around, Owatonna was ready to start chipping away at the lead, starting with a single from junior shortstop Ayden Walter.
Right after Walter got on base, junior lefty Ahrens drove a ball deep in the center field and right field gap for a double that placed Walter on third base.
Senior first baseman Taylor Bogen stepped to the plate and a passed ball let Walter jog home, standing up for a steal and Owatonna’s first run of the game, while Ahrens got situated on third base. Bogen ultimately grounded out to first, but drove in Ahrens to cut Winona’s lead down to 7-2.
Another runless inning by Vereide on the mound put him in the batters box during the bottom of the fourth inning. He took first after wearing a pitch and proceeded to steal second, giving the Huskies a runner in scoring position.
Sophomore outfielder Owen Beyer grounded the ball into center field and Vereide hit the gas to score from second and bring the game within four runs.
After several innings of getting used to the pitcher, the fifth inning saw an explosion of offense with the Winhawks figuring out Vereide and the Huskies doing so with Winona sophomore pitcher Carson Jones.
Owatonna went through a series of hits and simple field mistakes that allowed the Winhawks to score three more runs and wash away the work done in the prior two innings, but they weren’t ready for the second rally Owatonna had in store for them.
Hit after hit and run after run, the Huskies forced the Winhawks into a pitching change after compiling five runs, bringing it within two runs, with the tying runs on second and third. Walter had an opportunity to bring it within one, but his ground out at first after the throw barely beat him to the bag.
But after a series of runs, the respective pitchers had the appropriate response. Vereide pitched a 1-2-3 inning, while the Huskies were left scoreless in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Winona’s Marcus Winter.
Owatonna had one more inning to fulfill the rally, but the Winhawks tallying one more run in the top of the seventh and struggling to add more hits against Winter was its ultimate downfall.
Beyer and Mitch Seykora led the offense with two hits each while Walter, Ahrens, Nick Williams, Vereide and Drew Kretlow added one hit each. Beyer also led with two RBIs while Bogen, Vereide, Grant Achterkirch and Seykora tallied one RBI.
The Huskies went on the road to Austin in an elusive rescheduled game on Wednesday, and will go back on the road Thursday to face Mankato West. They’ll return home to Dartts Park on Tuesday when they host a doubleheader against Rochester Mayo.