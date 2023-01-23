Going into Friday night’s matchup between the Owatonna and Mankato East girls basketball teams inside Owatonna High School, the Huskies and the Cougars were in two different spots in their respective seasons.
Owatonna was looking to start turning things around after the first half of its season saw some games slip away and some injuries impact the roster. Meanwhile, Mankato East was riding a six-game winning streak, which helped the Cougars jump into the rankings as Minnesota Basketball News’ Class AAA No. 15 ranked team.
Despite it all, including East winning the first matchup 54-35 against Owatonna in the season-opener, the Huskies prevailed with a 48-37 victory to extend their own win streak up to three games.
“It’s very exciting,” said Owatonna junior forward Morgan Fisher, who celebrated her birthday with the big win over East. “I felt like we just played very well together as a team and that’s what got us the win.”
Sophomore forward Ava Olson scored in the post and Fisher followed with a mid-range jumper to help the Huskies open the game with a 4-0 lead and started a cycle of East fighting to get back into things before Owatonna pulled back ahead.
Leading the Cougars by one possession, Fisher knocked down an open 3-pointer with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half to give Owatonna a 13-8 lead. A small run ensued for East, who briefly held a 14-13 lead over the Huskies.
A series of Fisher scoring through contact and back-to-back layups from Maryn Pool put Owatonna right back into the driver’s seat with a 19-14 lead.
East once again brought it back within one point, but sophomore guard Abigail Shornock knocked down four free throw attempts at the tail-end of the first half to help Owatonna go into halftime with a three-point, 23-20 lead.
“It was huge,” said Owatonna head coach Hugstad-Vaa Mesich. “It’s taken us awhile to get into our groove and they’re finally starting to click. I’m so proud of the defense, we knew who hurt us last time and it’s their two top players. Just so proud of our guards and the posts for rebounding.”
The Cougars held a brief lead for the second time in the opening minutes of the second half after removing their five-point deficit to go up 26-25. Owatonna immediately responded with Olson scoring from the post and Kennedy Schammel knocking down an open jumper to pull the Huskies back ahead.
From that moment on, the Huskies refused to give up the lead. Even during slow offensive stretches, they’d come up with the shots they needed to keep the lead going.
Pool provided some strong momentum late in the game when Fisher found her wide open beyond the arc and the sophomore guard drained her 3-point attempt to give Owatonna an eight-point lead with 5:45 remaining in the game.
Behind one made free throw from Fisher and a pair of free throws from Olson, the Huskies lead extended into double digits for the first time at 42-31 with nearly three and a half minutes remaining.
Shornock ended up going to the line to knock down a free throw to help the Huskies ice the game with an 11-point lead with just four seconds left and an upset victory over No. 15 Mankato East imminent.
One of the big things that aided Owatonna in defeating its ranked conference foe was making things difficult offensively for East’s guards with an Owatonna backcourt routinely featuring the likes of Shornock, Pool, Schammel, Carsyn Brady and Kiara Gentz applying constant pressure on East’s backcourt and making it difficult to find open shots.
When the Cougars weren’t able to capitalize on some of their shots, Olson and Fisher helped the Huskies with rebounding, while also providing a big spark of offense on the opposite end of the court.
“It was definitely intense and a lot of pressure,” Fisher said. “But I felt I did well, especially rebounding, I knew that I needed to get them.”
Fisher and Pool ended up leading Owatonna offensively with the pair both recording 11 points each.
A potential mid-season turnaround is in the cards for the Huskies, who were once 2-10 on a five-game losing skid and are now improved to 5-10 overall with a current three-game win streak, which now includes a big win over a strong Mankato East team.
Following a brief stop on the road against Winona, the Huskies will look to defend their home court again on Tuesday when they host Red Wing before traveling to Albert Lea on Friday.