Monday night inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, the Huskies got one of their biggest tests of the regular season with the Class AA No. 10 ranked Lakeville South Cougars visiting. Senior defenseman Abby Vetsch produced three points, including some late goals, to help the Huskies become the fourth team to hand South a loss in a 4-2 Owatonna victory.
The Huskies quickly rose to the occasion and pulled ahead early on.
Nearly four minutes into the opening period, forward Samantha Bogen chipped the puck from the corner to Vetsch waiting at the blue line. Vetsch took a long range shot, but it was senior forward Macy Stanton that managed to deflect the shot past South’s netminder for the game’s first goal and her sixth of the season.
Lakeville South knotted things back up at 1-1 later in the first period with a long shot near the blue line that just managed to sneak past junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker and cross the line.
The Cougars proceeded to take their first and only lead of the game early into the second period after wheeling the puck around the net and capitalizing on a centering feed in front of Owatonna’s net for a brief 2-1 lead.
But it wasn’t going to take very long for the Huskies to find their response.
A little over two minutes after South took the lead, senior forward Ava Stanchina produced a scoring chance after finding her way around a Lakeville South defenseman. As Stanchina skated in towards the net, South netminder Claire Bronson moved away from the post expecting a centering pass.
Stanchina’s touch on the puck angled it towards the net, but got caught up on Bronson’s pad. Junior forward Molly Achterkirch crashed towards the net and managed to get a stick on the loose puck for Owatonna’s equalizer.
Owatonna’s penalty kill came up big after the Huskies killed off two minor penalties in the second period and most of a third minor penalty earlier in the third period before the Cougars took a checking and a holding minor penalties within 20 seconds of each other to put the Huskies on a power play of their own.
Senior forward Ezra Oien nearly put in the go-ahead goal, but had her shot ring off the post before looking to Vetsch to put the Huskies ahead.
Vetsch’s initial shot was blocked by South, but the puck landed right in front of her and allowed a second shot opportunity closer to the net. Bogen camped out right in front of the goal and blocked Bronson’s view of the puck and Vetsch buried her shot above Bronson’s shoulder to give Owatonna a 3-2 lead.
The only thing separating the Huskies from their eighth straight win and a victory over a top 10 ranked opponent was the eight minutes and 51 seconds left on the scoreboard.
But as time ticked below two minutes remaining, Lakeville South managed to chip the puck down into the corner near the Huskies’ net and used it as the opportunity to pull Bronson out of net for an extra attacker.
However, Alia Kubicek and Samantha Bogen were the ones able to recover the puck and the pair found Vetsch, who launched the puck all the way down the ice and right into the empty net on Lakeville’s end of the ice with 1:21 remaining in the game.
Vetsch’s two third period goals were enough for the Huskies to hold onto the lead and burn away the final seconds to record one of their biggest wins of the season.
Wilker in net for Owatonna also played a big role. The junior has enjoyed a very good season after taking over the top goaltending role for the Huskies and now improves her record to 13-5 overall with the win over not only one of the top teams in Section 1AA, but one of the top teams in the state.
In her 51 minutes on the ice against the Cougars, Wilker stopped 21 of the 23 shots on goal for a .913 save percentage, while also holding Lakeville South scoreless on all three of its power play chances.
Ever since the Huskies made a major comeback to beat the Northfield Raiders 5-4 in overtime, the Owatonna girls hockey team has gone on a massive run that’s now seen them win eight games in a row and make a pretty legitimate case for a top 20 ranking in the state.
The race for the Big 9 title is as hot as ever between the Huskies and conference rival Northfield. As it stands, the Huskies (30 points) trail the Raiders (32) by two points in the standings with two games left in the regular season.
Northfield’s only conference game remaining is when the Huskies travel to Northfield on Saturday. If the Huskies take care of business during the Tuesday road game against Rochester Mayo, the Saturday matchup between the Huskies and the Raiders will decide the conference title.