It was a tale of two halves for the Owatonna Huskies in their eventual 10-9 loss to the visiting Rochester Century Panthers which featured a red hot attacking first half and a fight to contain the Panthers in the second half.
Despite an early goal allowed to the Panthers, the Huskies hit the gas pedal in the first half and it all started with a goal at 20:31 by senior attacker Audrey Simon, who tied the game up and recorded her first of an eventual four point night.
Her early goal sparked Owatonna and nearly a minute and a half later, junior Ella Hayes found an opening, put one in the back of the net and gave the lead to the Huskies. The lead then grew two minutes later thanks to junior midfielder Anni Moran before forcing a timeout call.
“There’s a lot to learn from tonight’s game, but a lot to also be proud of,” said Owatonna head coach Dani Licht.
In the early stages, it seemed like the writing may have already been on the wall, despite the Panthers being a tough team, which Owatonna knew coming into the matchup. But with their ability to camp out in the attacking zone and using a combination of patience and persistence, they were in full control.
The Panthers were able to get back on the board and make it a one goal game after the timeout, but sophomore attacker Maddy McGinn quickly crushed Century’s early hopes of keeping the game under control.
McGinn notched back-to-back goals with 9:39 remaining and 6:44 remaining in the half. She scored her first goal by finding the right time to sneak around from behind the next and bury one past the goal and the second came off an assist from Simon behind the net.
To make things worse for the Panthers, sophomore attacker Halle Oldefendt got an easy shooting lane and buried her into the net to give Owatonna a four-goal lead with just over two minutes remaining.
Century tacked on one more goal at the end of the half to give itself a little bit of momentum, but the Huskies were still in control with a three-goal cushion.
But once Owatonna stepped back out on the field for the second half, the same drive that catapulted them ahead began to slow down. Mixed with a Century defense core that adapted to Owatonna’s play style and suffocated any and every shooting lane.
“We lost some gas in the midfield and we definitely didn’t sub as regular because we wanted to keep our best players on the field,” Licht said. “They definitely started taking advantage of our passes and they evolved to marking up on the lower players.”
It started out slow with the Panthers scoring to open the half. McGinn had a response ready and completed her hat trick with her third goal of the game just minutes later.
But then Century tallied back-to-back goals before Owatonna was able to find a response with Moran’s second goal of the game to retain the Huskies’ two-goal lead.
Then the Panthers scored to bring it within one, then they scored to tie the game just minutes later and with just over 10 minutes remaining, the Panthers scored a third consecutive goal to take their first lead since the 1-0 lead early in the first half.
Licht and the Huskies took a timeout to regroup and refocus. But after every goal, Century’s players got more and more energized while Owatonna’s fuel tank began to run emptier and emptier as the minutes ticked down.
They ran into another big issue of just being able to possess the ball, whether it comes off the face off or in a scramble for a ground ball. Century seemed to have a much easier time coming up with the ball and transitioning it into offense.
“[Ground balls] has been one of our biggest struggles this season and it definitely showed there in the second half,” Licht said. “A lot of that has to come from the fact that we were just gassed.”
Owatonna had its moments of breaking out on the attack, but Century’s defense core tightened up and wouldn’t allow any easy shooting lanes, forcing the Huskies to reach on scoring opportunities and sometimes give the ball up.
The Huskies also missed out on some golden opportunities to give the team a second wind. With around seven minutes remaining, Moran got a shot off and beat Century’s goalie, but the ball hit off the crossbar. A near game-tying goal turned into the Panthers going up by two goals just minutes later.
The fight to get back earned the Huskies a late goal with around a minute remaining thanks to Moran, but once Century got control of the ball, it was able to burn off the last remaining seconds to secure the win and Owatonna’s loss.
Yet despite the heart-breaking loss, the Huskies were still able to pull out some positives and great learning experiences, especially with their six-goal first half.
One of the positives that they’ve taken away so far in the year has been the play of Maddy McGinn, who played a crucial role in keeping the Huskies competitive in the loss.
McGinn was brought up last season and the Huskies were excited to see how she would grow into her role in the 2022 season. And so far, she’s becoming one of their greatest scoring threats alongside Moran and Simon.
Not only is McGinn giving the Huskies a bright future moving forward in the season, but as only a sophomore, she’s giving the Huskies a bright future as a leading goal scorer for season to come.
“She understands the field, maybe not more than everybody on the field, but as one of those top players out there that understands the game,” Licht said. “That is very helpful to have her help lead down there as our three-headed monster with [Moran] and [Simon].”
McGinn and Moran led the team with three goals each, followed by Simon’s one-goal, three-assist performance and the single goals from Hayes and Oldefendt.