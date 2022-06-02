It was nearly one week ago when the Owatonna Huskies shocked the Class AAA baseball world by taking down the then-undefeated and No. 1 ranked Mankato West to close out their regular season.
At that moment, the Huskies knew as a matter of fact that, if they could get their game rolling, they could compete with any team in the state. With a Section 1AAAA first round matchup against No. 2 seeded Lakeville South, that’s exactly the confidence they needed.
But things just didn't go to plan.
Following a 7-0 shutout loss to the Cougars and getting sent to the elimination bracket, the Huskies had one more shot at rekindling the opportunistic offense and laser-focused defense that stunned the Scarlets. Instead, Owatonna ended up facing the end of its 2022 season with an 11-1 loss to the No. 6-seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
“We just didn’t have enough energy,” said senior left fielder Caleb Vereide. “We just couldn’t get the bats going and couldn’t get anything going on offense. Can’t win games if you don’t score runs.”
John Marshall struck early and fast with three runs crossing in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Huskies threatened to cut the lead in the bottom of the inning after sophomore pitcher and third baseman Mitch Seykora got on base by wearing a pitch.
A pair of pop flys sent senior second baseman Nick Williams into the batter’s box with two outs, and for a moment, Williams swung momentum in Owatonna’s favor by rifling a ball down the third baseline for a two-out double and putting Seykora on third.
Junior first baseman Teagun Ahrens stepped into the box, but popped out to the center fielder and left Seykora and Williams stranded in scoring positions.
Pop flys became one of the Huskies’ greatest enemies with bats just getting too under the ball and leaving John Marshall’s infielders with plenty of easy fly balls, along with an occasional deep shot to the outfield.
Senior left fielder Caleb Vereide recorded Owatonna’s second hit in the third inning, but sandwiched by two near-the-warning-track flyouts from Seykora and Williams, the Huskies couldn’t capitalize on it.
“[John Marshall] hit the ball the way we wanted to,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “They hit a lot of line drives, a lot of ground balls that made it through. We popped up maybe a dozen times. That’s the difference.”
The third and final hit didn’t come until Owatonna had its back up against the wall with an 11-0 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ahrens handed John Marshall’s senior pitcher Tyler Motley his only allowed run by launching a solo shot over the right field fence.
Ahrens finally broke through for Owatonna after innings of tough pitching and some tough pop flys, but the home run was too little, too late, as the Rockets closed things out the way the game started: fielding an easy pop fly.
On the opposite side of things, the solid pitching that the Huskies saw in the loss to Lakeville South took a step back against a Rockets team that saw the ball well, no matter who was on the mound for the Huskies.
Seykora started the game, but was replaced by senior Addison Andrix after one out in the fourth inning. Andrix got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam with only one run scored and made it to the top of the sixth inning when Ahrens stepped in to close things out.
The back-to-back section losses to Lakeville South and John Marshall leaves a bitter end to the 2022 season for the Huskies, especially for their loaded senior core witnessing their final high school baseball game.
“It’s pretty tough,” Vereide said. “It’s our last game as high schoolers, not the way we wanted to go out, but it’s been a good four years.”
The senior core includes Taylor Bogen, Nick Williams, Grant Achterkirch, Caleb Vereide, Dylan Maas, Jack Helget, Cael Dowling, Eli Knutson and Addison Andrix.