The Owatonna Huskies had a nice pair of tune up games on the road against Buffalo and Austin to open the 2022 season, but they were set for their first big test of the season in their home opener Thursday night inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
A step up from Buffalo and Austin, the Huskies hosted the Class A No. 13 ranked Mankato East Cougars. Owatonna ultimately endured an early season loss, falling 5-2 to the Cougars and dropping to 2-1-0 on the season.
“A couple of girls are just returning for their first game, but we knew what we were expecting coming into it,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “The girls knew that was going to be a tough game, and unfortunately, it came out on the wrong side, even though I thought we played a really good game.”
The Huskies weren’t the only team in the conference to return plenty of talent, and the Cougars looked to their returning All-Conference selections McKenzie Keller and Jessica Eykyn in the first period to put Owatonna in a two-goal deficit.
Keller scored just under a minute into the game, and Eykyn found a breakaway opportunity following the Huskies killing off a penalty and scored with two and a half minutes remaining in the first period.
Owatonna needed something to get it going, and it quickly found its opportunity early in the second period, as senior defenseman Abby Vetsch was hit from behind along the boards and put Mankato East into the penalty box for a five-minute major checking penalty.
On the first face off following the penalty, junior forward Samantha Bogen found the puck behind the net and passed it up to senior forward Ezra Oien at the point. A quick pass back-and-forth from freshman defenseman Kendra Bogen and Oien fired one through traffic to cut the lead in half.
The Huskies didn’t lack any shots throughout the game and continued to put pressure on East’s returning All-Conference netminder Anna Rader but just couldn’t capitalize on any of the shots. The Cougars made the most of their chances and scored late in the second period off a rush to put Owatonna back down two goals going into the intermission.
There were only 17 minutes remaining for the Huskies to find a way to get back into things when they stepped on the ice for the third period, and the door of opportunity opened early.
Nearly five and a half minutes into the period, Kendra Bogen took a shot from the point, and Rader made the save on the shot, but the puck came loose behind her, and senior forward Ava Stanchina was there to tap the puck in for her first goal of the season in her first game after missing the Buffalo and Austin contests.
Owatonna just needed to find one more goal to erase the two-goal deficit, but a checking and an interference call put the Huskies down two skaters in a 5-on-3 power play advantage for the Cougars, who were quick to strike to go up 4-2.
“Unfortunately for us, Mankato East capitalized on the chances they got and had some pretty good chances with a few of our errors,” Cloud said. “We had a couple of odd man rushes, had another scenario where we gave up a 5-on-3, so we kind of put ourselves behind the game with a couple of those.”
The Huskies pulled junior goaltender Makayla Wilker late in the game for an extra skater in hopes of scoring some late goals, but Keller took advantage of the open net to close out Owatonna’s 5-2 loss.
Kendra and Samantha Bogen led the Huskies in points with two each from assists on Oien and Stanchina’s goals. Wilker recorded 10 saves on 14 shots faced for a .714 save percentage. Owatonna outshot East 26-15, went 1-for-3 on power play opportunities and spent 10 minutes in the penalty box on five infractions.
While the loss was tough, Owatonna was still able to celebrate its annual Stick It To Cancer Night where the Huskies were able to skate in honor loved ones affected by cancer and help set up fundraisers for local cancer charity efforts.
On the ice, every Owatonna look was a little different as the Huskies were able to incorporate different colors of threads, skate laces and ribbons on helmets that represented the kind of cancer that affected a friend or family member.
Right on the outside of the ice, 50/50 raffle tickets, baked goods and raffle items were used to help raise money for a local cancer charity.
“I think I heard we raised over $2,000 for a family here in Owatonna that’s dealing with a battle against cancer,” Cloud said. “It’s cool to find opportunities to support other programs and other things going on in the community. It’s also important for our girls to go through that and learn some of those things, because we’re all dealing with our own struggle with someone that’s dealing with cancer and we’ve all experienced it. It was great for use to that day, especially at the beginning of the season.”