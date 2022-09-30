Lukas Vargas

Owatonna sophomore midfielder Lukas Vargas (4) dribbles the ball away from a Mankato West defender. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Spirits were already high around Owatonna High School amid Homecoming Week, but the boys soccer team lifted spirits even higher Thursday night by hosting and defeating the Mankato West Scarlets 4-1.

Ty Svenby

Owatonna senior midfielder Ty Svenby (6) takes a penalty kick in the second half of the Huskies' game against Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Zach Knott

Owatonna sophomore midfielder Zachary Knott (18) sprints past a defender during the Huskies' win over Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments