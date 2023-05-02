Nearly a minute and a half remained on the clock when Jack Strom intercepted a pass forced from pressure by juniors Evan Padgett and Keagen Tichy. With a wide open shot, it would’ve been difficult for the junior attacker to not find the back of the net for his fourth goal of the night to put the cherry on top of Owatonna's 12-6 home win over the Rochester Century Panthers Monday night.

(OHS Boys LAX) Caleb Hullopeter

Senior Porter Kuchenbecker (9), juniors Joe Webster (13) and Caleb Hullopeter (50) and sophomore Michael Heitkamp (23) celebrate one of Hullopeter’s three goals during Owatonna’s win over Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

(OHS Boys LAX) Caleb Hullopeter


(OHS Boys LAX) Andrew Skov

Senior goalie Andrew Skov (33) looks to move the ball up the field during Owatonna's win over Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys LAX) Michael Heitkamp

Sophomore midfielder Michael Heitkamp (23) fields a ground ball during Owatonna's win over Rochester Century. Heitkamp was one of the Huskies leading scorers with four goals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys LAX) Strom and Seykora

Junior attacker Jack Strom (20) and senior attacker Beckett Seykora (10) celebrate a goal during Owatonna's win over Rochester Century. Strom finished with four goals and Seykora finished with one goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

