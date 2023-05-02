Nearly a minute and a half remained on the clock when Jack Strom intercepted a pass forced from pressure by juniors Evan Padgett and Keagen Tichy. With a wide open shot, it would’ve been difficult for the junior attacker to not find the back of the net for his fourth goal of the night to put the cherry on top of Owatonna's 12-6 home win over the Rochester Century Panthers Monday night.
The Huskies had battled in their first three games of the season, but finding No. 1 on the season proved to be a tough task. So when Strom rifled his shot past the Century goalie, he put the dagger in and started to mark a "W" down on the schedule.
But to produce the win, the Huskies had to produce on both ends of the field, and that’s exactly what they did to hand Century its third loss of the season.
“We had some growing pains at the beginning of the year, the Big 9 is tough this year,” said Owatonna head coach Scott Seykora. “Century beat Northfield, Northfield beat us, now we beat Century, it’s who comes out to play and our boys came to play.”
On the defensive side of things, Owatonna wasn’t allowing Century to do much after holding the Panthers to one of their lowest scoring games of the season after starting their season by scoring 28 goals in two games and having a pair of nine-goal games.
The Huskies found ways to kill off time while stuck a man down on a penalty and even limited Century to just one goal in the first half, which included shutting it out in the second quarter.
“All the rest of the guys did their jobs, and they needed to, but what stood out to me was (junior defender) Mark Spurgeon emerging as a leader on defense and kind of commanding and helping people out position-wise,” Seykora said. “We’re physical. We got physical on their big guys, big shooters and got on their hands a lot, we did quick doubles when we needed to and just the tenacity of it and never backing down and never taking breaks.”
On the offensive side of things, Owatonna didn’t lack goal scoring with three different Huskies recording a hat trick in the victory. Strom and sophomore midfielder Michael Heitkamp turned in a pair of four-goal nights and junior midfielder Caleb Hullopeter netting three goals. Senior attacker Beckett Seykora also got on the score sheet with one goal.
Above all else, the Huskies were able to remain level-headed, which only helped them respond to the Panthers anytime Century attempted to generate any kind of momentum.
Heitkamp, Hullopeter and Seykora scoring the first three goals of the game gave the Huskies plenty of early momentum, but when Century managed to cut the lead to 3-1 in the first quarter, Owatonna responded by not allowing a single goal for the rest of the half and taking a 5-1 lead in the second quarter with goals from Strom and Hullopeter.
“It’s a team game and I talked to the guys before the game and I go, ‘this is a game where we can’t have heroes,’” Seykora said. “It was one where we needed to share the ball and spread the wealth and they took it to heart.”
Even when Century came out of half scoring within the first minute of play, Heitkamp and Strom scored within three and a half minutes from each other to help the Huskies take an eventual 7-3 lead into the fourth.
When Century managed the first goal of the last quarter, Heitkamp and Hullopeter cashed in on some Panther penalties to make it 9-4. Then when Century brought it within four goals, Strom and Heitkamp put things away with a trio of goals, which was capped off with Strom’s fourth goal coming with just over a minute left.
Outside of responding on the scoreboard, the Huskies were able to take away opportunities from the Panthers. When the Huskies took a late slashing penalty, they were able to even things out by drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty on Century. When senior midfielder Coda Richardson helped move the ball up the field and took a hit while Owatonna was down a man on a penalty, he managed to draw a penalty on the Panther midfielder to even things back out.
With Owatonna’s first win under its belt, the Huskies are looking to start piling in some more wins. They’ll get to come back home on Thursday to host Rochester Mayo before going out on a three game road stretch against New Prague, Mankato and Lakeville South.