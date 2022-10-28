Simply put, there was no good position to be in when it came to seeding for the Section 1AAAA tournament. In a loaded section dominated by Class AAAA No. 1 Lakeville North, No. 4 ranked Northfield and No. 7 ranked Lakeville South, section title hopes for any other team are slim to none.
But when the Owatonna Huskies received the No. 7 seed and were set to go on the road to face the best ranked team in Class AAAA, yet only the No. 2 seed in the Section 1AAAA tourney, the Lakeville North Panthers, they weren’t going to go down without a fight in an eventual 3-0 loss Wednesday night.
Upsetting the Panthers would be more than just the No. 2 seed falling to the No. 7 seeded Huskies, it’d mean Owatonna would dethrone one of the best programs in the state. A grueling task no doubt, but, best described by head coach Rachel Malo, the Huskies had nothing to lose.
“I’m very proud of the way we came out,” said Owatonna head coach Rachel Malo. “We could’ve been like, ‘we don’t have a chance,’ and rolled over. But we capitalized on their errors and played aggressively. That’s all I can ask for.”
The Huskies got off to a slow start in the first set with the Panthers using multiple small runs to distance themselves from Owatonna, which forced an early timeout while the Huskies were down 12-3. North closed out the first set 25-10.
Owatonna opened the second set by earning their first lead of the night thanks to an ace serve from senior outside Lauren Bangs on the first point. North hit the ball out on the following point to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead.
But it didn’t take long for the top ranked Panthers to pull back ahead and distance themselves from the Huskies again. Owatonna went into a timeout down 12-5 and ended up falling 25-13 in the closest set of the night.
There wasn’t much that could stop the wave of momentum North was riding into the third set and it resulted in an early 14-2 lead over the Huskies. They were able to get a couple more points by staying disciplined and capitalizing on serving errors on North’s end.
In the end, the Panthers recorded a second 25-10 victory to complete the sweep and end the Huskies season in the quarterfinals.
It’s a heartbreaking ending for first-year head coach Malo and a loaded senior core featuring players that Malo has worked with throughout the volleyball ranks before taking over the helm of the program in their senior seasons.
“We were on a roller coaster all season, but it was fun to be able to be a part of that, especially with the seniors that we had,” Malo said. “I was with them since they started and I got to see them progress. That last hurrah with them was quite enjoyable.”
Owatonna’s senior core includes opposite/setter Ava Eitrheim, middle Brooke Miles, outside Lauren Bangs, opposite Brooke Kunkel, setters Isabella Barrie and Miana Risser, libero Lainey Smith, defensive specialist Emma Myer and outside Ella Hayes.