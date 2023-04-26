The last time the Owatonna girls lacrosse team stepped foot on the field at OHS Stadium, they faced a tough loss to a Lakeville South team trying to defend their state championship. The Huskies recovered from the loss and bounced right back by recording a 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday night.
Owatonna’s top two goal scorers in senior midfielder Anni Moran and junior attacker Maddy McGinn netted a goal each within the first few minutes to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead, but the duo was far from being done.
Moran won the faceoff and immediately brought the ball down to score following McGinn’s first goal. She also got the ball on the ensuing faceoff, which ultimately led her to placing the ball right over Mankato’s goalie for a hat trick just over five minutes into the game.
McGinn also recorded a first-half hat trick with two more goals coming just minutes later and in between goals No. 2 and 3, Moran snuck in her fourth goal of the half to help the Huskies claim a 7-0 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining in the half.
While Moran and McGinn were the main spark of offense for the Huskies, they also saw junior attacker Halle Oldefendt and sophomore midfielder Kylee Eaton mark their names on the scoresheet.
Oldefendt received a pass from sophomore attacker Ellery Blacker with around 10:40 remaining, got around her defender and scored to give Owatonna an 8-0 lead. Eaton scored later in the half after receiving a pass from senior midfielder Kaitlin Bruessel, taking it up towards the goal and finding an open window for a shot around her defender to make it a 12-0 Owatonna lead with under five minutes left.
Mankato managed a late goal with 2:30 left, but the damage was already done. Owatonna went into half with the 12-1 lead behind six first-half goals from Moran, four first-half goals from McGinn and the individual goals from Oldefendt and Eaton.
Nearly five minutes into the second half, Mankato made it a 12-2 game, but McGinn brought it back to an 11-goal game after scoring her fifth of the night just a few minutes later. Mankato scored its third goal to make it 13-3 before McGinn tied Moran with six goals on an assist from Moran afterwards.
McGinn ended up leading Owatonna in goals after scoring her seventh of the night before the Huskies were able to add the cherry on top when Blacker closed out the home win with her first goal to give them a 16-3 lead with 2:22 left.
Owatonna now improves to 2-1 overall after recording its season high for goals in a game with 16 total. McGinn led the team with her seven goals, Moran followed with six goals and Oldefendt, Eaton and Blacker all tallied one goal each.
The Huskies will look to make it back-to-back wins on Thursday when they return home to host the Northfield Raiders (1-4), who beat Mankato 8-7 in their season opener on April 13.