The last time the Owatonna girls lacrosse team stepped foot on the field at OHS Stadium, they faced a tough loss to a Lakeville South team trying to defend their state championship. The Huskies recovered from the loss and bounced right back by recording a 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday night.

Kylee Eaton

Sophomore midfielder Kylee Eaton (4) defends a Mankato attacker. Eaton scored a first half goal in Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Anni Moran

Senior midfielder Anni Moran (20) shoots and scores the first goal of the game during Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kaitlin Bruessel

Senior midfielder Kaitlin Bruessel (9) moves the ball up the field during Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Maddy McGinn

Junior attacker Maddy McGinn (22) charges in for a goal during Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Nora Marshall

Freshman goalie Nora Marshall (28) keeps an eye on the action while defending the Huskies' goal during Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ava Eitrheim

Senior defender Ava Eitrheim (5) guards a Mankato attacker during Owatonna's 16-3 win over Mankato on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

