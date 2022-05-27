Oftentimes in sports, it’s all about who has the momentum and who doesn’t. Unfortunately for the Owatonna Huskies, they got stuck on the wrong end of that scale during their trip to Austin for the Section 1AAAA tournament.
The Huskies dropped their first game to No. 2 seeded Lakeville South in a 13-0 shutout, no-hitter. They then dropped their second game in a 10-0 shutout against No. 4 seeded Northfield to close out the 2022 season.
Lakeville South 13, Owatonna 0
The start of the Huskies’ problems wore the number No. 36 and stared them down from the pitching circle for seven consecutive innings.
Lakeville North turned to their ace sophomore pitcher Madeline Nutter, who proved why she was one of the top pitchers across Section 1AAAA by recording seven strikeouts and only allowed two walks, one hit by pitch and no hits or runs.
Sophomore second baseman Izzy Radel and junior shortstop Katelyn Bentz were able to draw walks on her and junior catcher Paiton Flynn wore a pitch to get on base, but nothing came of it.
The momentum swung heavily in the favor of the higher-seeded Panthers, who were batting just as good as their defense and pitching was holding the Huskies off the bases and off the scoreboard.
“It was just one of those games where we could not get anything going at all offensively and their bats also caught on fire in the fourth inning,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “One of those situations where momentum shifted quickly in their favor and their pitcher made sure we never got it back.”
Sophomore pitcher Kennedy Hodgman started in the circle for Owatonna and pitched 4.2 innings. She gave up 11 hits, eight earned runs on nine total runs with no walks or strikeouts. Senior Parris Hovden came in to close the game and gave up three hits, two walks and four earned runs.
Northfield 10, Owatonna 0
Even with a clean slate, coming off a devastating loss set the Huskies behind against a section and conference rival like the Raiders.
Northfield took a lead right away and never looked back while the Huskies tried getting their bats going, but with little success.
We had no momentum at all after such a tough loss in the first game and Northfield just finished “up a game where they hit the ball very well,” said Moran. “They carried that momentum into the game against us.”
Bentz recorded two hits with one double while Zoie Roush and Averie Roush both picked up one hit each, but that was all the Huskies had in store for offense against a strong Raiders defense.
Hodgman and Hovden split time in the circle once again, but couldn’t replicate some of their successes from earlier in the season. Hodgman surrendered seven hits and five earned runs on seven total runs. Hovden recorded one strikeout and surrendered four hits, one walks and three unearned runs.
Saying Goodbye
The part of the season that becomes bittersweet is sending off the seniors and for the Huskies, they were forced to say goodbye to senior third baseman and pitcher Parris Hovden and senior student-manager Olivia Shaw, both of which positively impacted the softball program for years.
“Tonight we say good-bye to our seniors: student manager Olivia Shaw and third baseman/pitcher Parris Hovden,” Moran said. “Their experience and leadership will be missed and we appreciate all that they have done for the program.”