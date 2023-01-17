The Owatonna boys swim and dive team made its way to the Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville for the Section 1AA True Team meet. Owatonna finished fifth overall with 611 total points.
The Huskies opened things with the team of David Rhodes, Ryan Peterson, Matthew Larson and Carter Quam earning a fifth place finish at one minute, 47.48 seconds in the 200 medley relay.
They also saw Logan Flynn, Spencer Copeland, Isaiah Smith and Evan Cole place ninth, Jacob Gleason, Greyson Rhodes, Henry Hilgendorf and Otto Kuhn place 12th and Phoenix Storm, Jackson Gleason, Logan Halverson and Carsen Phelps finished 15th in the relay.
Flynn, Jack Nelson, Halverson and Smith led Owatonna in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:47.06 for 11th place. Copeland, Oscar Johnson, Jackson Gleason and Ethan Eichten placed 13th and Phelps, Aidan Thurber, Greyson Rhodes and Jacob Gleason placed 16th.
Quam, Larson, David Rhodes and Peterson led in the 400 free relay with a fourth place finish at 3:31.55. Cole, Phelps, Storm and Smith followed them up in 14th place. Eichten, Nelson, Jacob Gleason and Johnson placed 19th and Halverson, Greyson Rhodes, Thurber and Kuhn placed 23rd.
Individually, Quam led the Huskies in the 50 free with a third place finish at 23.44 seconds. Cole, Copeland and Kuhn followed him up in 14th, 17th and 19th place respectively.
Larson led in the 100 free behind his fourth place finish at 50.68, but Quam followed close behind in seventh place at 52.68. Cole placed 16th and Nelson placed 19th behind them. Larson also led in the 200 free with another fourth place finish behind his time of 1:51.11. Eichten in 18th, Johnson in 19th and Nelson in 21st followed him up.
David Rhodes was Owatonna’s top finisher in the 500 free after taking ninth place with a time of 5:40.66. Storm finished in 19th place, Eichten finished in 21st place and Thurber finished in 24th place. Rhodes also led in the 100 back with a 10th place finish at 1:04.24, while Halverson, Kuhn and Jacob Gleason placed 18th, 19th and 20th.
Peterson’s 10th place finish at 2:13.23 led the Huskies in the 100 IM, while Flynn finished in 18th, Storm finished in 21st and Thurber finished in 22nd place. Peterson also led in the 100 breast behind his seventh place finish at 1:08.40 and was joined by Copeland in 13th, Greyson Rhodes in 22nd and Jackson Gleason in 23rd.
Smith led Owatonna in the 100 fly with his 11th place finish at 1:02.67. He was followed up by Flynn in 17th, Johnson in 21st and Phelps in 22nd place.
The Huskies saw two top five placements in the one meter dive as Cole Piepho took third place with a final score of 327.30 and Henry Hilgendorf took fifth place at 279.15. Finn Vieths followed them up with a 16th place finish.