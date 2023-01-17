(OHS Boys Swim) Carter Quam - 100 fly 1AA TRUE TEAM

Owatonna boys swim and dive competed in the Section 1AA True Team meet hosted in Lakeville over the weekend. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys swim and dive team made its way to the Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville for the Section 1AA True Team meet. Owatonna finished fifth overall with 611 total points.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments