Maryn Pool (Owatonna GBB)

Sophomore guard Maryn Pool (5) drives to the hoop during Owatonna’s win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Following back-to-back losses to open the season, where the Owatonna Huskies scored 35 and then 31 points, they were due for a big performance. When the Albert Lea Tigers came to town Saturday, the Huskies provided one, exploding for more points than their first two games combined in a 79-43 win and their first victory of the season.


Carsyn Brady (Owatonna GBB)

Junior guard Carsyn Brady (24) takes a jumpshot during Owatonna’s win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Lexie Klecker (Owatonna GBB)

Sophomore forward Lexie Klecker (21) lays the ball in for a basket during Owatonna’s win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments