...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Sophomore guard Maryn Pool (5) drives to the hoop during Owatonna’s win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Following back-to-back losses to open the season, where the Owatonna Huskies scored 35 and then 31 points, they were due for a big performance. When the Albert Lea Tigers came to town Saturday, the Huskies provided one, exploding for more points than their first two games combined in a 79-43 win and their first victory of the season.
The Huskies saw contributions from up and down the roster in the victory, but senior guard Kiara Gentz provided a major spark off the bench in the first half after hitting four three-pointers for a team-high 12 points at halftime.
“Everyone can score and that’s the nice thing,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Mesich. “Depending on who’s open, everyone can score. We’re hopefully going to take some momentum into next week and play our best and be competitive in every game because we have the talent to, I just want the team to get there.”
Sophomore forward Lexie Klecker and junior guard Carsyn Brady both played roles in the Huskies success as the team’s leading scorers. Klecker finished the half with seven points while Brady ended it with 10 points, which included drawing two and-one opportunities with time winding down in the first half.
By the time halftime hit, the Huskies had outscored their totals from the first two games and led by 21 points with their 44-23 lead over the Tigers.
The wave of momentum carried over into the second half, where Brady and Klecker opened things with a 9-0 run and forced an early timeout out of Albert Lea before the Tigers were able to find their first basket of the half.
Klecker scored a pair of back-to-back baskets with a three-pointer from junior guard Kennedy Hodgman sandwiched between. The Tigers called a second timeout with 9:17 remaining and thanks to baskets on four of the last five scoring possessions, Klecker overtook Brady as the scoring leader with 18 points.
The spark of offense continued out of the time out. Sophomore guards Abigail Shornock and Maryn Pool both found layups on back-to-back possessions to put Owatonna up 71-37. Sophomore Preslee Hodgman and junior Sami Hartman both added in late baskets to help extend the lead.
Owatonna had four players hit double digits in scoring behind Klecker’s game-high 18 points, Brady’s 16 points, Gentz’ 12 points and Shornock’s 10 points.
“Next week is going to be tough with Century, Farmington and Austin,” Mesich said. “Three really solid teams. We can play everyone, we just have to show up, have to be able to shoot, make our layups, free throws and play good defense. I think the girls are starting to get in that rhythm.”
The Huskies return home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to host Rochester Century before back-to-back road games against Farmington on Thursday and against Austin on Friday.