After starting off in a back-and-forth contest with the Mankato West Scarlets, the Owatonna Huskies were closing out the first half just how they’d like to in their eventual 72-68 home win Tuesday night.
The Huskies began to see a little separation throughout the latter stage of the first half, and with just under three minutes remaining, senior guard Ayden Walter cashed in on a corner 3-pointer with a hand in his face to up Owatonna’s lead into double digits at 31-19.
A bucket by forward Nils Gantert and some free throws for guard Blake Burmeister helped the Huskies take a 13-point, 37-24 lead going into halftime.
Owatonna fought to keep its lead by using a series of drives or cuts to the basket from the guards for some easy points, while also dishing the ball to an open Jason Klecker for a couple of even easier points.
But the Scarlets weren’t afraid to play a fast-paced, defensive style that the Huskies enjoyed going up against.
“[West] plays 10 deep; they get up and down the floor, and they do a good jog, especially in the second half, getting downhill and getting to the rim,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “We haven’t seen a whole lot of teams press us, so they’re really the first team we’ve seen pick us up full court, and I thought we did a good job at handling it.”
While still staying in the game and not letting the Huskies push their lead out any further, West capitalized on a stretch of forcing Owatonna turnovers to turn the Huskies’ 12-point, 60-14 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining into a three-point, 60-57 lead with nearly seven and a half minutes remaining.
West found success of its own with drives to the hoop or working the ball down low to sophomore forward Kyle Steinke. The Scarlets even found themselves with a chance to steal Owatonna’s lead after cutting the lead down to one possession.
Senior guard Collin Vick got a shot to fall under the hoop before sophomore guard Nolan Ginskey forced a jump ball that gave possession back to the Huskies on West’s ensuing inbound pass.
Vick handed the ball to Burmeister for a mid-range jumper to put the Huskies up 68-63.with nearly three minutes left. West responded with a pair of made free throws, but Ginskey found Klecker on a cut to the hoop to keep a five-point lead.
With 28 seconds remaining, the Scarlets went to the line and guard El Staley made his first attempt to cut Owatonna’s lead to 70-68. The second attempt hit off the back iron, but West guard Landon Dimler came away with an offensive rebound.
The Scarlets took a timeout to come up with a play for a potential game-tying shot, but when they got the ball in-bounded, Klecker made one of the biggest plays of the game for the Huskies by getting a hand on a pass down low and knocking the ball loose, which Gantert was able to recover and put into the hands of Burmeister.
“I was proud of the guys for the way we were able to finish it out in a tight situation where he held a lead for most of the game, let it slip and come out and make some crucial plays when we needed to,” Williams said. “I thought the guys executed down the stretch in terms of what we were trying to do, run a play, score it. Klecker made a great play at the end to get the tip, the steal and get the ball to Blake.”
Already the Huskies leading scorer and perfect from the free throw line, Burmeister knocked down both attempts to finish the night with a game-high 22 points while going 8-8 from the free throw line.
Klecker recorded an 18 point, 13 rebound double-double beneath the hoop and Vick finished in double digit scoring with 10 points while dishing out a team-high five assists.
Walter and Nolan Ginskey both helped contribute offensively with nine points for each, while Gantert and Jacob Ginskey finished the game with two points each.
Now sitting at 9-3 on the season, the Huskies will get a big test on Friday when they travel to Mankato for a matchup against the Class AAA No. 7 ranked Mankato East Cougars (10-2), who are on a six-game win streak and coming off an 88-50 win over Faribault.