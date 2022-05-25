The Owatonna boys lacrosse team returned home on Thursday night with the hopes of avenging a loss from earlier in the season to Mankato boys lacrosse. The Huskies were ultimately swept after falling 17-11 behind a strong second half surge by Mankato.
Owatonna got off on the wrong foot after Mankato netted the first goal of the game with 10 minutes left in the first quarter, but it quickly turned things around.
The Huskies caught Mankato in some penalty trouble and rattled off four answered goals from senior attackman Lucas Jensen, sophomore attackman Jack Strom and back-to-back goals from freshman midfielder Michael Heitkamp to take a three-goal lead heading into the second quarter.
Senior midfielder Preston Meier scored just under two minutes into the second quarter and gave Owatonna 5-1 lead before Mankato turned things around. It went on a 7-2 goal run in the following 10 minutes, including the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds left, to claim an 807 lead over the Huskies at half time.
From there, Mankato outscored the Huskies 5-3 in the third quarter and 4-1 in the fourth quarter to seal Owatonna’s six-goal loss at home.
Sophomore Caleb Hullopeter led the Huskies with five points behind tow goals and three assists. Heitkamp and Meier had four each behind Heitkamp’s four goals and a two-goal, two-assist performance from Meier. Jensen had one goal and one assist for two points while Strom and junior attackman Beckett Seykora had one goal for one point.
Hullopeter and senior midfielder Jack Sande led in ground balls with nine each while Hullopeter tied Wyatt Kriesel and Tate Gfrerer for a team-leading two takeaways. Meier fielded eight ground balls, Gfrerer had seven, Heitkamp, Strom and Seykora had six each and Jensen, Mark Spurgeon and Luke Wottreng had two each.
Sande won 18 of his 31 faceoff attempts for a .581 faceoff percentage. Senior goalie Korbin Stricklin made seven saves on 23 shots on goal and fellow senior goalie Elijah Mazariego made one save on two shots on goal.
The Huskies close out their regular season on Friday when they host Lakeville South.