The Owatonna softball team traveled to Mankato for another crack at the Mankato West Scarlets, but ultimately fell 8-3 to West behind a rough defensive first inning from the Huskies.
West held Owatonna scoreless in the top of the first, then proceeded to jump out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a 6-run bottom of the first. The Huskies tried chipping away at the lead with a two-run second inning and a one-run fourth inning, but a pair of one-run innings from West in the second and third helped seal Owatonna’s loss.
Izzy Radel, Katelyn Bentz, Zoie Roush, Paiton Glynn and Mehsa Krause made up Owatonna’s five total hits with Krause earning the Huskies only recorded RBI on her double. Glynn scored two runs and Roush scored one run.
Parris Hovden pitched three innings in the circle and surrendered eight hits, three walks, no strikeouts and seven earned runs on eight total runs. Kennedy Hodgman pitched three innings, struck out one, walked two, allowed three hits and gave up no runs.
“Gave up six runs in the first inning and that is a big deficit to overcome against a team as talented as Mankato West,” said Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran. “Too many defensive mistakes to start the game and we were not able to recover.”
The Huskies finish the regular season with a 12-8 record and earned the No. 3 seed to begin Section 1AAAA tournament play.
Section 1AAAA action starts Tuesday when the Huskies host No. 6 seeded Rochester Mayo. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Lakeville South and No. 7 Rochester Century.