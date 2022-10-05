Molly Achterkirch (Owatonna GS)

Junior defender Molly Achterkirch (8) battles for the ball with a Mankato East midfielder. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Over the course of the season, the Owatonna girls soccer team has gone up against tough competition and Tuesday night was no exception as the Huskies took to the field at the Owatonna Soccer Complex one last time in the regular.

Kate Havelka (Owatonna GS)

Senior defender Kate Havelka (22) plays the ball down the field. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (Owatonna GS)

Senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (0) takes a goal kick during the first half. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Addison Ahrens (Owatonna GS)

Sophomore defender Addison Ahrens (14) clears the ball away from the Huskies' goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments