Over the course of the season, the Owatonna girls soccer team has gone up against tough competition and Tuesday night was no exception as the Huskies took to the field at the Owatonna Soccer Complex one last time in the regular.
Sharing the pitch with them was the 14-0 Mankato East Cougars, who weren’t planning on holding back any punches with the chance to solidify back-to-back Big 9 titles with a win over the Huskies. Owatonna wasn’t able to snap the undefeated streak and fell 4-0 to the Cougars.
“[East] is a solid team all around and they’ve been solid the last three, four years,” said Owatonna head coach Nate Gendron. “We knew here, it'd be a tough matchup. We had to really go all out for it and we just weren’t able to do it.”
The Cougars benefited from multiple goals in the second half while the Huskies faced constant pressure on the attack, leading to plenty of contested shots towards East’s goal. Owatonna closed the game with three shots and three corner kicks.
Defensively, senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner posted seven saves on 11 total shots from East.
The loss stings, but now the Huskies are turning their focus towards Section 1AAA play after they close out the regular season on the road against Red Wing (6-7-2, 4-6 Big 9) on Thursday.
Despite the loss to the Cougars being the final home game of the regular season, the Huskies are vying for a fourth seed and a home game to open Section 1AAA play.
“Hopefully at sections, we can get a four (seed) and play at home,” Gendron said. “If not, we’ll have a long road ahead of us, but the season kind of resets at sections and it’ll be anybody’s game.”
Lakeville North tops Section 1AAA with a 4-1-0 record against section teams, Lakeville South followed with a 2-0-2 record and Rochester Century and Farmington are in the mix with the Huskies with Century’s 3-2-1 record and Farmington’s 2-0-2.
Owatonna opened the season with a 2-1 extra time loss to Farmington, but defeated Rochester Century 4-2 at home a few games later.
First round of Section 1AAA play is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 11. The seedings for the section tournament will be announced on Sunday.