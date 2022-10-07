...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
As the No. 7 seed, the Owatonna girls tennis team was tasked with going on the road to face the No. 2 seeded Lakeville South in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1AA team tournament Thursday.
The Huskues were coming off a 4-3 home victory over the No. 11 seeded Rochester John Marshall Rockets, but they fell 7-0 to the much tougher Cougars, ending the team season. The squad will start shifting its focus to the upcoming Section 1AA individual tournament with the team season coming to an end.
No. 3 singles player Ellery Blacker played one of the closest matches of the day for the Huskies, falling in a 7-5 tiebreaker in the first set against South’s Elizabeth Payne and falling 6-3 in the second set.
On the doubles courts, the Huskies reunited the No. 1 pairing of Allison Wasieleski and Kalina Boubin, the No. 2 pairing of Amelia Shives and Hannah Nelson and the No. 3 pairing of Lauren Nelson and Elizabeth Roesner.
The Section 1AA Individual Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Rochester Athletic Club.