...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Rochester Tuesday to match up against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The Huskies missed out sweeping the season series with the Rockets, following a close 52-50 road loss.
Owatonna shot 44% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc in the first half, but trailed 30-26 going into halftime after the Rockets went 13-20 from the floor while knocking down two 3-pointers.
The Huskies fell just short of picking up a road win after outsourcing John Marshall 24-22 in the second half while shooting 43.5% from the field and only hitting one of seven 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Ayden Walter provided a big spark of offense for Owatonna after finishing as the team’s leading scorer with 19 points. Collin Vick followed in double figures with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Jason Klecker added eight points, three steals and a team-high two blocks. Blake Burmeister added seven points and led the team in steals with five total. Nolan Ginskey added three points and two assists and Nils Gantert added two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Owatonna (14-5 Big 9) remains in the Big 9 Conference title race, but now falls one game behind current conference leader Mankato East (15-4) with three games remaining.
The Huskies will go back out on the road Saturday to face a Mankato West (10-9) team that’s riding a three game win streak, which includes a 70-69 win over East. Owatonna will return home on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a big rematch against the Cougars.