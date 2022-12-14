...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Owatonna boys basketball team endured its first loss of the season Tuesday night after traveling to Rochester to take on the Rochester Century Panthers. The Huskies dropped to 1-1 on the season with a 65-48 loss.
Both teams saw an efficient first half of shooting the ball with Owatonna making 14-20 (70%) from the field and 3-5 (60%) from three while Century shot 56% from the field and 53.8% from three. Despite the solid shooting from Owatonna, the Panthers held a 36-29 lead going into halftime.
The Panthers continued to stay hot in the second half while shooting 57.1% from the field and 40% from three, while the Huskies started cooling off after making 7-18 (38.9%) from the field and 2-7 (28.6%) from three.
Blake Burmeister led Owatonna offensively with a game-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds and two steals. Collin Vick joined him in double digit scoring with 10 points while recording four rebounds, four assists and one block.
Nils Gantert and Rielly Kleeberger both added seven points each, Jason Klecker added four points and Ayden Walter added three points.
The Huskies will host their home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Austin Packers.