The Owatonna boys hockey team was looking to bounce back following its home loss to Northfield Saturday, but the Huskies ultimately dropped to 8-10-2 on the season, falling 5-1 to the visiting Rochester Century Panthers.
Things were kept scoreless in the first period with both teams successfully killing off a penalty. Only seven total shots were registered and the Panthers got the slight edge with five shots on goal.
Century quickly snapped the scoreless tie in the second period with an even-strength goal nearly three minutes in before capitalizing on a power play chance with nearly 6:30 left in the period to take a 2-0 lead.
Owatonna got a chance late in the period when junior forward Joseph Webster got control of the loose puck near the corner and managed to bury his shot past the Century netminder to cut the lead down to 2-1 going into the intermission. Andy Mitchell and Broderick Goodnature earned assists on Webster’s fifth goal of the season.
The Panthers recorded three goals in the third period and outshot the Huskies 13-6 for Owatonna’s second straight loss.
Webster’s goal and the Mitchell and Goodnature assists were Owatonna’s lone points of the night. Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker started in net for the Huskies and posted 21 saves on 26 shots for a .808 save percentage.
The Huskies will go on a four game road stretch that sees them play at Mankato East, Tartan, Winona and Rochester John Marshall before closing the senior out at home against Austin on Saturday, Feb. 18.