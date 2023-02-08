(OHS Boys Hockey) Zach Knott

Sophomore forward Zach Knott (22) battles for the puck along the boards during Owatonna's loss to Rochester Century. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys hockey team was looking to bounce back following its home loss to Northfield Saturday, but the Huskies ultimately dropped to 8-10-2 on the season, falling 5-1 to the visiting Rochester Century Panthers.


(OHS Boys Hockey) Broderick Goodnature

Junior forward Broderick Goodnature (5) carries the puck into the offensive zone. Goodnature assisted on Joseph Webster's second period goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

