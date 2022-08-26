The Owatonna girls soccer team kickstarted its 2022 regular season campaign on its own home pitch at the Owatonna Soccer Complex, but the Huskies didn’t get the start that they hoped for, falling 2-1 to the Farmington Tigers in overtime.
In their very first game of the new season, the Huskies were tasked with matching up against one of the top teams in Section 1AAA last season in the Tigers, who managed to get the best of Owatonna twice in 2021.
“We didn’t get the result, but what I told the girls was that we still played really well, considering it was our first game,” said head coach Nate Gendron. “We had four full days of training to get ready for it. We have work to do, but Farmington has been a good team, and we haven’t beaten them in a long time.”
Despite getting acclimated with the return of competition, it was the Huskies that got on the scoreboard first.
Junior forward Aleah Anderson came away with the ball near midfield and played it up to senior midfielder Ezra Oien, who controlled the ball and spun away from her defender. She played the ball into the box and sophomore Addison Ahrens reached the ball before Farmington’s goalkeeper could run up and cover the ball.
A touch past the goalkeeper and a defender, the Owatonna sophomore playing her first varsity game had an open net and an easy score to put the Huskies up 1-0 around the 22 minute mark.
Owatonna went into half and into the second half with the 1-0 lead, but around midway through the second half, Farmington found its equalizer. The Tigers went on a run and put a well-placed shot in the top right corner of the goal to tie things up.
The Huskies put on some late offensive pressure with the time running out in regulation. On multiple occasions, they almost broke the tie. With around four minutes remaining, Oien found sophomore midfielder Kennedy Schammel, who split her defenders and put a shot in the top left corner of the goal. The ball went just a few inches too high and ricocheted off the crossbar.
“We need to work on our defensive shape a little bit, that’s where we’ve struggled throughout this beginning of the season,” Gendron said. “We have to know where we’re putting the ball before we even put the ball and that comes down to trust. With time, we’ll get there, but I really like the direction we’re headed.”
With just under two minutes remaining, Oien and fellow senior captain Abby Vetsch lined up for a free kick near Farmington’s net, but Oien’s kick was wide right of the net and just too high for a player in the box to get their head on it.
Time expired and the teams went into overtime to decide things. Owatonna and Farmington played two five minute halves to see if one team could break the tie. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the Tigers were the ones to break it.
The Tigers were quick in finding a small breakaway resulting in a shot that barely managed to sneak past senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner early into the first overtime half.
Nonetheless, the Huskies kept up with their offensive pressure and came close a few times, but just couldn’t translate it into the goal they needed.
Owatonna has a quick turnaround and the competition is only getting tougher, as the Huskies now set their eyes on one of Class AAA’s top teams in the Lakeville North Panthers. The Huskies are set to host Lakeville North at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.