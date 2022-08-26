Nevaeh Hofbauer M (girls soccer)

Owatonna junior midfielder Nevaeh Hofbauer (16) attempts to evade a Farmington defender during the Huskies 2-1 overtime loss to the Tigers on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls soccer team kickstarted its 2022 regular season campaign on its own home pitch at the Owatonna Soccer Complex, but the Huskies didn’t get the start that they hoped for, falling 2-1 to the Farmington Tigers in overtime.

Ava Stanchina F (girls soccer)

Owatonna senior forward Ava Stanchina (7) fights off a Farmington defender while controlling the ball during the Huskies 2-1 overtime loss to the Tigers on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Vetsch and Oien (girls soccer)

Owatonna senior captains Abby Vetsch (left) and Ezra Oien (right) prepare for a free kick late in the second half during the Huskies 2-1 overtime loss to the Tigers on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kaelyn Frear-Boerner GK (girls soccer)

Owatonna senior goalkeeper Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (0) kicks the ball away from the goal during the Huskies 2-1 overtime loss to the Tigers on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

