On a night of celebrating the senior group that served as the foundation of Owatonna boys lacrosse over the last couple of seasons, the Huskies weren’t able to put the cherry on top of senior night with a heart-breaking 10-9 loss to Rochester Century.
“I feel bad for the seniors,” said Owatonna head coach Scott Seykora. “It’s not that we didn’t play hard, we just didn’t play the whole game. It’s one of those things. They’re taking it hard and they should because they know we’re a better team.”
After a long battle, the Huskies had held a 9-8 lead with just over six minutes left to play before things turned sour.
The Panthers netted one of their many game-tying goals with 6:19 left on the clock, then put in the go-ahead goal not even a full minute later and put up an insurance goal with just over 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Owatonna and Century spent all of the second half trading goals, but the Panthers late deviation from that trend forced the Huskies backs against the wall. But they weren’t going down without a fight.
Sophomore midfielder Caleb Hullopeter juked past his defender and scored with 32 seconds left to give the Huskies the opportunity to tie it.
And the game-tying goal was there.
Owatonna came away with the ground ball after a scramble and it ended up behind the net to junior attack Beckett Seykora, who tossed out in front of the net to a jumping Hullopeter with three seconds left, but the ball just slipped away before the shot..
Just like that, the hope of overtime and a potential overtime winner on senior night evaded the Huskies.
“The second quarter, they showed a lot of heart, they showed a lot of tenacity, they went after it, they took pride in the game,” Seykora said. “Fourth quarter, towards the end of the game, it took them to get down by two goals to get that tenacity back.”
One of the issues Owatonna ran into was a quiet night from leading-scorer senior midfielder Preston Meier, who scored one goal despite Rochester Century keeping more than a close eye on him throughout all four quarters.
Despite this, Owatonna saw several of its younger players rise to the occasion, which includes a multiple goal game from Hullopeter, who tied it at 5-5 in the second quarter, scored the go-ahead goal at 9-8, scored his goal with 30 seconds left to bring it within one and was a mere inch away from sending it to overtime.
Junior attacker Beckett Seykora brought it within one goal in the first quarter and scored a second goal in the second quarter, which opened the floodgates to four unanswered goals to give them the lead.
Freshman Michael Heitkamp put the Huskies on the scoreboard for the first time with his first goal and scored again in the third to put Owatonna up 8-7. Sophomore attackman Jack Strom also scored a go-ahead goal during the third to put it up 7-6 off an assist from Meier.
“Preston Meier got shut down a little bit and he’s definitely a workhorse on our team,” Seykora said. “Caleb Hullopeter, a sophomore, coming out with three goals, Beckett Seykora, two goals and two assists, played hard and tried stepping up for their team.”