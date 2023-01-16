The Owatonna girls basketball team was in the hunt for its first win since beating Northfield at home Dec. 20, but a series of injuries hasn’t helped the Huskies on their mission.
On Friday night, Owatonna picked up its third victory of the season, winning 46-34 on the road against Rochester John Marshall.
The Huskies limited the hosting Rockets to just 11 points and used a 19-point first half to take an eight-point lead going into halftime. They outscored John Marshall 27-23 in the second half to secure the 12-point road win.
Junior guard Carsyn Brady and sophomore guard Maryn Pool provided a big spark of offense for the Huskies. Brady led the team with 18 points while shooting nearly 55 percent from the floor and going 6-8 from the free throw line. Pool followed with 13 points, which included knocking down two 3-pointers and going 5-6 from the free throw line.
Junior forward Morgan Fisher returned to the lineup against the Rockets and gave the Huskies an edge on rebounding behind her team-high 15 rebounds to go along with three points, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Ava Olson added seven points and eight rebounds and Abigail Shornock added five points.
The Huskies (3-10) go back out on the road Tuesday night to face the Mankato West Scarlets (4-9) before returning home on Friday to host the Mankato East Cougars (8-4).