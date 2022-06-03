The No. 7 seeded Owatonna Huskies came into Section 1A play with the opportunity to avenge two regular season losses to Big 9 foe and No. 2 seeded Northfield Raiders. But the Huskies fell on the road to the Raiders behind a late surge in offense from the hosts.
Owatonna started off strong with four first-quarter goals to take an early 4-1 lead going into the second quarter. Northfield stormed back with five total goals, but another three goals for the Huskies gave them a 7-6 lead at halftime.
They came out of halftime and outscored Northfield to take a 9-7 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Raiders rallied back and outscored Owatonna 4-1 to steal an 11-10 victory and close the Huskies’ season early.
Senior midfielder and sophomore attackman Jack Strom both recorded hat tricks with three goals each. Meier finished with three points off three goals while Strom added an assist for a team-leading four points.
Beckett Seykora, Lucas Jensen, Michael Heitkamp and Caleb Hullopeter all added one goal each. Seykora had two additional assists for three points, Jensen and Hullopeter also had one assist for two points each. Mark Spurgeon had one assist for one point and Heitkamp had one point off his goal.
Meier led the teams in ground balls with nine and was followed up by Hullopeter with five, Spurgeon with four, Lane Karsten and jack Sande with three, Jensen, Heitkamp, Seykora, Strom, Luke Wottreng, Wyatt Kriesel, Tate Gfrerer and Sam Pfieffer with two and Korbin Stricklin with one.
Meier also led in takeaways with two. Spurgeon and Karsten had two and Sande, Gfrerer, Hullopeter and Heitkamp had one each. Sande won 12 of his 25 faceoffs and Stricklin made 14 saves on 25 shots on goal.
The Huskies closed the season with two players earning conference honors. Meier repeated as an All-Conference selection after finishing the season with team-leading 43 goals and 20 assists for 63 points, 122 ground balls and 30 takeaways. As a defenseman, Gfrerer was an All-Conference Honorable Mention after finishing with two goals and one assist for three points, 55 ground balls and 18 takeaways.