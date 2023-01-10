Fresh off a win over Rochester Mayo and the holiday break, the Owatonna Huskies took one last break from conference play to travel to Duluth and take on the Duluth East Greyhounds. The Huskies dropped their third game of the season, edged out in a 58-56 loss to East.
Owatonna closed out the second half with a four-point deficit, shooting just under 48% from the field and knocking down three of its seven 3-point attempts. The Greyhounds capitalized on a strong half of shooting the ball, going nearly 62% from the floor and 50% from three.
The Huskies outscored Duluth 29-27 in the second half with Owatonna shooting 50% from the floor and from three, while the Greyhounds saw a slight dip in shooting percentage at 55% from the floor and 42.9% from three. Owatonna ultimately fell two points shy of tying things up.
Senior guards Blake Burmeister, Collin Vick and Ayden Walter paved the way offensively for the Huskies. Burmeister led the team with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3-pt), while Vick added 15 points and a team-high six assists and Walter added 13 points with three 3-pointers.
Also scoring for Owatonna was Rielly Kleeberger with five points, Jason Klecker with four points and Nils Gantert with two points. Jacob Ginskey led the team in rebounding with four total boards, Klecker led the team in blocks with three and Gantert led the team in steals with three total.
Duluth East was led in scoring by Jobe Juenneman with 15 points and the Greyhounds saw five other players score six or more points.
The Huskies go back out on the road with their Tuesday game against Faribault and on Thursday against Northfield before returning back home on Friday to host Rochester John Marshall.