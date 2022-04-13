...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
Owatonna junior pitcher Katelyn Bentz (1) closes out the fifth inning in the Huskies 10-0 shutout victory against Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Huskies have hit the ground running to start the 2022 softball season, as they improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference games after they hosted and defeated the Austin Packers 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.
The Huskies set the tone for the game in the first inning, recording four runs to take an early 4-0 lead heading into the second inning. They’d go on to add three more runs in the bottom of the second and fourth innings each to go up by 10 runs.
“It was good to see our bats come out strong to start the game tonight,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “We had several hard hit balls in the first inning, and that really set the tone for us offensively. Pitching and defense were strong again for us tonight leading to our second straight shutout.”
Six different Huskies recorded hits, while nine total reached bases through hits or walks. Junior Katelyn Bentz led Owatonna by recording a double on all three of her plate appearances while sophomore Zoie Roush recorded two hits with one RBI. Fellow sophomore Izzy Radel led the Huskies in RBIs with two.
Parris Hovden, Kennedy Hodgman, Samantha Bogen, Paiton Glynn and Mehsa Krause all brought a runner home once each.
The Packers had a difficult time cracking Owatonna’s defense and it all started on the pitchers mound in a joint effort with Hovden and Bentz.
Hovden started the game off and recorded five strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks in 54 pitches through four innings pitched. Bentz came in and closed out the final inning by tossing one strikeout while allowing one hit and one walk in 18 pitches.
“It was good to see us come out strong and really take control of the game right away in the first inning and stay in control,” Moran said. “Austin was able to get some baserunners on, but our defense stepped up and made some plays tonight to help preserve the shutout. Sami Bogen had a couple of key defensive plays at first base that helped us keep Austin off the scoreboard.”
Combined with their doubleheader against Rochester Century on Monday that resulted in a 3-1 conference win in the first game and a 14-0 nonconference win in the second game, the Huskies are outscoring teams 27-1 with two consecutive shutout victories.
After hosting Rochester John Marshall, Owatonna will play in its first series of road games starting Monday when it travels to play Bloomington Jefferson, followed by at Faribault on Tuesday and rounded out with at Red Wing on Thursday, April 19.