Gentz and Sietsema

Faribault junior post Rylee Sietsema (34) moves the ball up the court while being defended by Owatonna senior guard Kiara Gentz (2) during their Tuesday night matchup. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Owatonna High School hosted the clash between the Owatonna and Faribault girls basketball teams, both in the hunt to get back into the win column. After a series of runs, the Falcons held off the Huskies for a 47-41 road win.


(Owatonna GBB) Natalie Krumholz

Owatonna senior guard Natalie Krumholz (14) connects on a first-half 3-pointer during the Huskies’ loss to Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna GBB) Abigail Shornock

Owatonna sophomore guard Abigail Shornock (1) scores the first basket of the second half off an assist from Carsyn Brady (24). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna GBB) Ava Olson

Owatonna sophomore forward Ava Olson (44) gets ready to shoot the ball. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Tags

