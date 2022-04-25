After starting 6-0 to open the 2022 softball season, the Owatonna Huskies dropped to 6-3 over the weekend after falling in all three games played in the Ranger Classic held at Forest Lake Area High School. The Huskies fell 12-2 against St. Francis, followed by a 14-13 loss to Elk River and ended with a 5-2 loss to Brainerd.
St. Francis 12, Owatonna 2
The Huskies opened up the tournament against the St. Francis Fighting Saints and found struggles to get their bats going early on.
St. Francis scored two runs to open the game and added three more in the top of the second. With one run in the fifth and an explosion of six runs in the sixth, Owatonna fell into a 12-0 hole.
The Huskies managed to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth to snap the shutout, but couldn’t overcome the large deficit for their first loss of the season.
Senior Parris Hovden led the Huskies with two of their five total hits. Junior Katelyn Bentz and sophomores Samantha Bogen and Mehsa Krause tallied the other three hits. Bogen and Paiton Glynn knocked in the two RBIs.
Hovden took to the circle for most of the game and recorded five strikeouts while surrendering 11 hits, five walks and 12 total runs. Bentz made a brief appearance in the circle.
Elk River 14, Owatonna 13
Owatonna had a complete opposite start to the second game of the tournament, but bad luck with timing resulted in a second loss of the day.
The Huskies exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first innings and held a 7-0 lead after the Elk River Elks responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, the Elks pulled it within two runs while scoring five in the third.
Elk River responded to the Huskies adding one run in the fourth by scoring two to bring it to 11-10 heading into the fifth. Owatonna jumped back out to a three run lead with two scores to make it 13-10, but the Elks took the 14-13 lead with four runs scored.
Luck ran dry for the Huskies, as the game was called due to time limit without a chance to battle for the lead back.
Sophomore Izzy Radel led Owatonna in hitting with a 4-4 performance with two RBIs from the plate. Hovden (2-4) and Bentz (3-5) hit the first and second home runs of the season, respectively. Sophomore Taya Selbrade also added two hits and three RBIs.
In the circle, sophomore Kennedy Hodgman threw for four innings and posted three strikeouts and no walks, while giving up 11 hits and 10 total runs. Bentz pitched for an inning and surrendered three hits, one walk and four total runs.
Brainerd 5, Owatonna 2
Bats struggled to get going on both sides as the Huskies and the Brainerd Warriors combined for seven total hits through seven innings.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, which the Huskies responded with a game-tying run in the fourth and added a go-ahead run in the top of the fifth. Brainerd took control back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and tallied one more in the sixth.
Bentz, Radel and Krause recorded Owatonna’s three hits with Bentz and Radel earning an RBI each. Sophomore catcher Zoie Roush drew three walks in her plate appearances.
Hovden made her return to the circle, pitched six innings and recorded two strikeouts, while allowing four hits, four walks and five total runs.
Up Next
The Huskies (6-3 overall, 5-0 Big 9 ) will look to get back on track and continue their hot start to conference play on Tuesday when they go on the road to face Winona (5-1 overall, 3-1 Big 9), then they’ll return home on Thursday to host Mankato West (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 9).