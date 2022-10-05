The Owatonna boys soccer team made the drive over to Mankato Tuesday night, as the Huskies played in their final regular season road game. Owatonna extended its win streak up to four games, beating host Mankato East 3-1, despite being short a couple of players due to illness.
Senior striker Benjamin Bangs wasted little time getting the Huskies on the board, netting the first goal of the game off an assist from sophomore midfielder Zach Knott just three minutes into the first half.
The Huskies carried the 1-0 lead into halftime before East found the equalizer minutes into the second half.
After assisting on Bangs’ goal, Knott picked the right moment to score his own first career varsity goal off an assist from senior midfielder Ty Svenby to put the Huskies back up by one.
Svenby then capped things off in the 60th minute, scoring off an assist from junior midfielder Jose Rosas to give Owatonna the 3-1 lead.
“I thought we battled really well under the conditions of a lot of guys who were sick,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “It’s hard to play up-tempo and do those things right when you’re not feeling well. Hopefully we can get over this as a team and be ready for Red Wing.”
The win over Mankato East improves the Huskies to 10-3-1 overall and 8-1-1 in Big 9 Conference play, which puts them second in the Big 9 standings behind 9-1 Rochester Mayo.
Owatonna will return home on Thursday night to celebrate Senior Night in the Huskies regular season finale when they host the Red Wing Wingers (2-11-1, 1-9 Big 9).