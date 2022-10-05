The Owatonna boys soccer team made the drive over to Mankato Tuesday night, as the Huskies played in their final regular season road game. Owatonna extended its win streak up to four games, beating host Mankato East 3-1, despite being short a couple of players due to illness.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments