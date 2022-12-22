OHS Boys Swim and Dive (David Rhodes)

The Owatonna boys swim and dive team recorded top times in nearly all varsity and junior varsity events during the Huskies' meet against Rochester John Marshall. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Fresh off competing in the Cougar Relays in Mankato the past weekend, the Owatonna boys swim and dive team had little time to rest, as it traveled to Rochester to take on the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments