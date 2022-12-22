Fresh off competing in the Cougar Relays in Mankato the past weekend, the Owatonna boys swim and dive team had little time to rest, as it traveled to Rochester to take on the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
Despite the little time between meets, the Huskies recorded several top times on their way to a 95-77 win over the Rockets at the varsity level and a 90-11 win at the junior varsity level.
The 200 medley relay kicked things off for Owatonna as the team of Logan Flynn, Ryan Peterson, Landen Fenlason and Carter Quam finished in first place with a time of one minute, 54.39 seconds. The team of David Rhodes, Jackson Gleason, Evan Cole and Isaiah Smith trailed a few seconds behind in second place at 1:59.24.
The junior varsity 200 medley relay team of Aiden Thurber, Henrik Johnson, Jackson Vogt and Addison Young earned first place with a time of 2:00.38.
Matthew Larson earned Owatonna’s first individual first place finish after recording the top time of 1:56.26 in the 200 free. Oscar Johnson trailed in third and Jack Nelson trailed in fifth. Dakota Petersen finished first in the JV race with a time of 2:37.42.
Peterson dominated the 200 IM with his time of 2:12.69, which put him in first place by nearly 19 seconds. Carsen Phelps finished in fourth and Thurber finished in fifth.
Smith and Rhodes finished first and second in the 50 free with Smith’s time of 24.31 seconds and Rhodes’ time of 24.48 seconds. Fenlason (27.26s), Otto Kuhn (27.83s) and Logan Halverson (28.22s) finished first, second and third on JV.
Owatonna had the only three competitors in the one-meter dive and saw Cole Piepho take first place at 155.50, Henry Hilgendorf take second place at 144.25 and Finnegan Vieths take third place at 88.30.
Right out of diving, Smith and Flynn had a touchout for first and second in the 100 fly. Smith took first at 1:06.23 and Flynn took second at 1:06.77.
Larson and Quam dominated the 100 free with Larson’s first-place time of 51.85 seconds and Quam’s second-place time of 52.50 seconds. Phoenix Storm took first in the JV race with a time of 1:02.66 with Phelps right behind in second place.
Oscar Johnson led Owatonna in the 500 free with his second-place time of 6:26.53 and had Ethan Eichten and Aiden Thurber behind him in third and fifth place respectively. Nelson was the lone competitor in the JV race and took first with a time of 7:48.79.
Larson, Smith, Peterson and Quam led the Huskies in the 200 free relay with a first place finish at 1:41.68 in a touchout against the Rockets’ time of 1:41.87. Petersen, Vogt, Henrik Johnson and Faisal Farah took first in the JV race at 2:02.71.
Rhodes, Flynn and Storm recorded the three fastest times in the 100 back with Rhodes finishing at 1:03.35, Flynn finishing at 1:08.91 and Storm finishing at 1:14.98. Jacob Gleason won the JV race at 1:18.02 with Connor McBroom in second and Farah in third.
Peterson recorded the fastest time in the 100 breast by just over 10 seconds at 1:08.18. Jackson Gleason finished at 1:25.86 and Greyson Rhodes finished at 1:26.84.
The 400 free relay rounded things out and saw the team of Quam, David Rhodes, Lynn and Larson recorded the fastest time by just over 11 seconds at 3:43.44. Petersen, Young, Jacob Gleason and Jackson Gleason took first in the JV race at 4:49.94.
Owatonna will have some time off before the Huskies return to action on Thursday, Jan. 5, when they travel to Northfield to take on the Northfield Raiders.