The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday night for a Big 9 Conference matchup against the hosting Faribault Falcons. The Huskies ran away with things to secure a 66-27 victory.
Despite trailing by a couple of early points, shots began to fall for the Huskies and what was a three-point deficit turned into a 17-point, 35-18 lead going into halftime after shooting nearly 42 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three.
Owatonna kept its offensive production going in the second half, all while holding a struggling Faribault offense to just nine points from 14.3 percent shooting from the field and missing all eight 3-point attempts.
The Huskies outscored Faribault 31-9 to turn their 17-point halftime lead into a 39-point win for their sixth victory of the season.
Junior guard Rielly Kleeberger led Owatonna with a game-high 15 points while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc with four 3-pointers. Senior guard and recent University of Wisconsin-Stout commit Collin Vick followed with 12 points and game-highs nine rebounds and four assists. Fellow senior Jason Klecker also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
Ayden Walter and Blake Burmeister tied for most steals in the game with five each to combine for half of Owatonna’s 20 steals as a team. Jacob Ginskey recorded the most blocked shots in the game with three total.
Also scoring for the Huskies was Walter with nine points, Burmeister and Nolan Ginskey with six points, Ashton Kraus and Nathan Theis with three points each and Leyton Williams with two points.
Following their stop in Northfield to face the Raiders, the Huskies will make their long awaited return home on Friday to host Rochester John Marshall.