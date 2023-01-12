FHS OHS BBB

The Owatonna boys basketball team picked up a road victory over Faribault on Tuesday. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys basketball team traveled to Faribault on Tuesday night for a Big 9 Conference matchup against the hosting Faribault Falcons. The Huskies ran away with things to secure a 66-27 victory.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments