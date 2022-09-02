After starting the season out strong by sweeping Albert Lea in three sets on their home court, before falling 3-0 on the road against Rochester Century, the Owatonna Huskies returned home for a 3-0 sweep of the Austin Packers Thursday.
The Huskies got off to a strong start with a 3-0 lead in the first set, before the Packers saw their first point. By the next time Austin managed to get back on the scoreboard, Owatonna had jumped up to an 8-2 lead.
Owatonna then went on a lengthy run, and when the Packers elected to take a timeout, the Huskies held a 19-3 lead and threatened to end the first set quickly. Austin fought back for a few more points, but the Huskies closed out strong to go up 1-0 with a 25-6 victory.
The Huskies took the first point of the second set, too, but Austin stayed competitive by trading every point or every other point before Owatonna could start going on a bit of a run. The Packers took a timeout once Owatonna went up 12-6, and the Huskies ended up extending the lead up to 13-6 out of the timeout.
The Packers managed to claw their way back into it and bring it within one point at 14-13, then promptly tying the set up at 17-17 and once again at 19-19. But from there, the Huskies rattled off six straight points to take the closest set of the night at 25-19.
The third and final set played more like the first, where the Huskies went up early and used a lengthy run to form a major gap between the two teams. By the time Austin scored its second point, Owatonna was already leading by 11 points at 13-2.
It went up 15-3, then 19-4, then 22-5 before closing the game out with a second 25-6 victory to secure the second sweep of the season in just three games.
Owatonna sits with a 2-1 record, but will look to move to 1-1 in section play as the Huskies are set to host Section 1AAAA foe Farmington on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.