If you add up the numbers on Conner Grems’ No. 2 jersey and Ayden Walter’s No. 3 jersey, your total still comes up one shy of the total number of touchdowns the senior tailback and receiver tandem combined for in Owatonna’s 60-6 dismantling of Rochester John Marshall on Friday night in Rochester.
The Huskies walked onto John Drews Field with the intention of improving their win streak up to three games while bolstering some additional confidence following a close 21-19 win over Northfield just a week prior.
It just so happened that they were matched up against a Rochester John Marshall Rockets team that’s been down on their luck in 2022 with an offense averaging just north of one point per game.
It didn’t take long for the Huskies to take control of the game and the tandem of Grems and Walter, alongside junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey powered Owatonna’s offense early and often.
“We wanted to come out and run some of our zone stuff and throw the ball a little more, see if we couldn’t get Jacob (Ginskey) settled in,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “He didn’t throw the ball that great last week, so we wanted to get him settled in. I thought he really threw well tonight, especially when he had time.”
Following a turnover on downs on the Rockets game-opening drive, the Huskies moved the ball down the field and capped things off with Grems finding the open hole that the offensive line left him and powering his way in for an 18-yard rushing touchdown.
The Owatonna defense nearly tacked on three points of their own on the following possession after the snap on a JM punt attempt sailed into the end zone. Had the punter not evaded the pressure, a safety was in line.
But the Huskies got into good field position and it culminated with Ginskey finding a wide-open Walter, who glided his way 14 yards into the end zone for his first touchdown reception of the season after missing some time in the early stages of the season.
Two drives, two touchdowns and it was only the firsts for multiple-touchdown nights for Grems and Walter.
“(Conner) Grems ran hard and found the hole, Jacob (Ginskey) threw the ball well and all of our receivers got involved,” Williams said. “(Ayden) Walter caught a couple of the big ones, (Caleb) Hullopeter had some chain-movers, Beyer had a big one down the sideline on the first drive to kind of get us rolling, Grems came out of the backfield and caught one. Jacob did a good job of distributing the ball around and you saw that there are multiple weapons in the receiver core. That’s great to see.”
Grems punched in his second touchdown during the second quarter following a block punt. A powerful six-yard run put Owatonna up 21-0. His third touchdown was far behind and was sparked by a Collin Vick interception in John Marshall territory.
Owatonna didn’t lose an ounce of momentum when it went into halftime with a 31-0 lead and got right back to work after receiving the ball to open the half.
After driving down the field, Ginskey yet again found an open Walter, who turned on the jets and sprinted past the Rockets’ secondary for a 37-yard touchdown reception. Not to be outdone, Grems one-upped his prior three rushing touchdowns and Walter’s two touchdown receptions by breaking off a 56-yard rushing touchdown of the Huskies very next possession.
Leading 46-0 in the third quarter, Owatonna looked to some of the other faces on the sideline to finish the game out strong and they didn’t miss a beat.
“It’s a big deal, those kids work hard all week and it’s great to see them get the opportunity to get out there under the Friday Night Lights and get some of those game reps,” Williams said. “One of the things I dislike about running time, I get the purpose of it, but it does make it hard to get all those kids out on the field because the time gets away from you so fast.”
Owatonna’s defense forced its second turnover on downs and it resulted in junior quarterback Noah Truelson rolling out and connecting with junior receiver Ethan Armstrong in the corner of the end zone on their first drive of the game.
Even after the Rockets managed to break the hope of a shutout thanks to a 56-yard run and a roughing the passer call on a potential fourth and goal stand by the defense, the Huskies had their response locked and loaded.
The Huskies drove down the field and senior tailback Dezmond Nichols found some room up the middle on a run. The senior bulldozed a John Marshall defensive back for a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put Owatonna back up 60-6.
While the offense thrived all night long, the Huskies’ defense also played a vital role in setting the offense up for success.
Whether it was forcing a turnover on downs before Grems’ first touchdown and the Truelson-Armstrong touchdown connection or forcing a turnover like Vick’s interception before Grems’ third touchdown to the special teams blocking a punt and lining Grems' up with his second touchdown, the defense made sure the celebratory fireworks in the corner of the stadium were sparse.
With a little more confidence instilled into the team following their 54-point win over the Rockets, the Huskies are going to look to carry that wave of momentum with them into a short week.
Owatonna (4-2) loses out on one extra day of preparation when it returns home on Thursday night to host a New Prague Trojans team (3-3) that presented some challenges in New Prague last season.