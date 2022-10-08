Conner Grems TD

Owatonna senior tailback Conner Grems (2) follows his blockers one of his four touchdown runs against Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

If you add up the numbers on Conner Grems’ No. 2 jersey and Ayden Walter’s No. 3 jersey, your total still comes up one shy of the total number of touchdowns the senior tailback and receiver tandem combined for in Owatonna’s 60-6 dismantling of Rochester John Marshall on Friday night in Rochester.

Ayden Walter TD

Owatonna senior receiver Ayden Walter (3) catches a pass and turns up field for one of his two touchdown receptions against Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Drew Henson FG

Owatonna senior kicker Drew Henson (11) kicks a field goal against Rochester John Marshall. Henson was perfect on field goals and point after attempts. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Mitch Seykora sack

Owatonna junior linebacker Mitch Seykora (20) wraps up Rochester John Marshall quarterback Gunnar Dokken for a sack against Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Drew Kretlow FR

Owatonna senior linebacker Drew Kretlow (33) dives on the ground for a fumble recovery against Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

